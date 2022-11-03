Art X Lagos Is Back & These Are 5 Things To Expect

Art X Lagos, one of the most influential art fair in West Africa, is set to resume its impressive run after six editions. Founded in 2016, the first-of-its-kind fair showcases the best African art has to offer and presents artists with the opportunity for significant global recognition.

Back for its seventh edition—and its largest one yet, this year’s event is themed “Who Will Gather Under the Baobab Tree?” Ahead of the event, here are five interesting things to look out for at West Africa’s biggest international art fair:

Spectacular Art by over 120 artists

With daring, beautiful art from over 120 artists and 31 leading African and Diaspora galleries, you are in for a great time. Get ready to experience the best contemporary art Africa has to offer.

3 Special Art Projects

Multidisciplinary artists; Victor Ehikhamenor, Linda Dounia and Ranti Bam are set to take you on a journey with their specially curated projects. Ehikhamenor dives into Benin’s history and culture with “Ulin-nóifo, The Lineage That Never Ends.”

Experimenting with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Dounia’s “Once Upon A Garden” is a digital art installation projecting a likely outcome of global warming.

Going off the theme, Bam’s “Sowing Seeds in Hearthland” is a one-of-a-kind performance that uses clay to explore the symbolic connection between her hearths and the Baobab tree — historically known as a safe place to share stories and seek wisdom.

Exciting Art Talks

Enjoy interesting conversations exploring contemporary African art’s evolution, state and future with the best minds. The lively panels are open to everyone who attends the fair.

Look out for brilliant artists, photographers and art patrons like British-Ghanaian photographer James Barnor, Linda Dounia, Ranti Bam, Olufemi Akinsanya, Mamadou Diouf and Wanuri Kahiu.

Great Food and Drinks

Feed your soul with the art on display as you indulge in great food and drinks at the Art X café. Note: you can only eat at the café.

Live Music

Watch your favourite music and visual artists deliver their best performances at ART X Live! This is a one-night-only live music and visual art show held on the penultimate night of the fair with some of Africa’s best talent.

Art X Lagos begins on November 4th and ends on the 6th at The Federal Palace in Victoria Island, Lagos. It is sponsored by Access Corporation, Afreximbank, Anap Jets, Chapel Hill Denham, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and Zircon Marine.

Experience art like never before. Visit ARTXLAGOS.COM to buy your tickets!

Sponsored Content