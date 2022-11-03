MAC Cosmetics Partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official make up Sponsors for its 2022 Runway show

MAC Cosmetics following its successful Tiwa Savage lipstick launches across East and West Africa continued in its stride by collaborating with Lagos Fashion Week 2022 as the official makeup sponsors from the 26th to 30th of October, 2022 at Federal Palace, Lagos.

MAC Senior Event Team Artist Nwaukwa GodspowerChidub em worked very closely with the Lagos Fashion Week Creative Director for makeup- Bimpe Onakoya to create the flawless looks the models rocked on the runway over the weekend both onsite and offsite.

MAC Cosmetics is extremely passionate about empowering local talent and has gained its popularity over the years by being a significant part of notable fashion shows globally where it avails makeup artists the opportunity to express themselves by showcasing their talent.

This year, the MAC team led by Nwaukwa GodspowerChidubem e xclusively handled the stunnin g yet seamless makeup looks of some of the prominent names in the Nigerian Fashion Industry such as Banke Kuku, Sisiano, Odion Mimonet, Emmy Kasbit, Gozel Green, Bloke.

M· A· C (Make-up Art Cosmetics ) is a leading brand of profess ional cosmetics and part of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Since its creation in Toronto, Canada over 30 years ago, the brand’s popularity has grown through a tradition of w ord-of-mouth endorsement from makeup artists, models, photog raphers and journalists around the world. M· A· C is now sold in over110 countries/territor ies worldwide.

Below are some of the looks created by The MAC crew at the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week

Sponsored Content