Events
MAC Cosmetics Partners with Lagos Fashion Week as the Official make up Sponsors for its 2022 Runway show
MAC Cosmetics following its successful Tiwa Savage lipstick launches across East and West Africa continued in its stride by collaborating with Lagos Fashion Week 2022 as the official makeup sponsors from the 26th to 30th of October, 2022 at Federal Palace, Lagos.
MAC Senior Event Team Artist Nwaukwa GodspowerChidub
MAC Cosmetics is extremely passionate about empowering local talent and has gained its popularity over the years by being a significant part of notable fashion shows globally where it avails makeup artists the opportunity to express themselves by showcasing their talent.
This year, the MAC team led by Nwaukwa GodspowerChidubem e
M· A· C (Make-up Art Cosmetics
Below are some of the looks created by The MAC crew at the just concluded Lagos Fashion Week
Sponsored Content