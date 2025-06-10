Haliru Came Across Hafsat’s Profile on Instagram and Fell in Love

Instagram sure has a way of creating beautiful love stories. When Haliru came across Hafsat’s profile — not once, but twice — it was clear that fate was at work.

He followed her page, and thanks to a mutual friend, he was able to secure their first physical meeting. From there, the connection only grew stronger. They stayed in touch and bonded deeply over long phone conversations during the COVID-19 lockdown. They soon discovered a love that was truly meant to be… and now, here they are, writing the next chapter of their forever story. Their pre-wedding photos are such a breath of fresh air, each frame would leave you wanting more. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Haliru:

We first met physically at a mutual friend’s mum’s birthday party in February 2020. However, I had come across Hafsat’s Instagram page about a year prior, and although her beauty wowed me, I did not follow her just yet or slide into her DM. In February 2020, I came across Hafsat’s Instagram page again, and this time, I hit the follow button and saw that we had a mutual friend. She followed me back on Instagram almost immediately, and coincidentally, at exactly the same time that I messaged our mutual friend to ask her if she knew Hafsat, Hafsat also messaged the mutual friend to ask her if she knew me. From there, I told the mutual friend that I would like to know Hafsat in person and the mutual friend told me that Hafsat would be coming for her mum’s birthday party the next week and I was excited to meet Hafsat at the birthday party.

At the birthday party I and Hafsat finally met in person and immediately got talking. However, it was not love at first sight for Hafsat but one that would grow over time. We went on a few dates to get to know each other however, shortly after, the Covid lockdowns happened but rather than let the physical separation become a barrier, we bonded over the phone and started dating on 4th April 2020. Over the last five years, we have built a solid relationship built on love, mutual respect, trust, understanding and communication and here we are now, excited to spend forever together sharing beautiful memories, making beautiful babies together and traveling the world together.

