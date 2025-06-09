Fate Brought Oyin & Seye Together During a Random Visit With a Friend

Connect with us

Love sure shows up in the most amazing ways. One minute, you’re reluctantly following your friend on a visit, and the next, you’re meeting your soulmate! That’s how Oyin’s fairytale with Seye began.

She had initially hesitated to go along with her friend, but thankfully, she changed her mind — and that seemingly small decision changed everything! From strangers to friends, and then lovers… now, they’re set to spend forever together, and we’re super pumped for them!

They exchanged their vows in a beautiful outdoor wedding, and it was all shades of dreamy. The lovebirds also repped their roots in a vibrant Yoruba trad, and it was a rich, beautiful display of love and culture. They look so cute together, and their wedding photos will surely make your day.

Enjoy their white wedding photos and love story below:

 

 

How we met
By the bride, Oyin:

We first crossed paths in November 2016. A mutual friend introduced us while I was doing an internship. She was heading to visit someone after work and invited me to tag along. I hesitated at first, but thankfully, I decided to go—and that simple “yes” changed everything. When we met, we exchanged numbers, though neither of us expected much to come of it. But soon after, he messaged me, and our conversations began to flow effortlessly. We’d talk for hours—laughing, sharing stories, and discovering how much we had in common. Over time, our connection deepened, and we became the closest of friends. By 2018, however, it became clear that what we shared was more than just friendship. He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after praying about it, I said yes. The rest, as they say, is history. We’ve been joyfully building our love story ever since, to the glory of God.

 


            

Mummy’s little princess

                 

It’s time for a lit after-party!

It’s all fun from here!

      

 

Oyin and Seye also had their Yoruba traditional wedding and here’s how it went:

  

 

 

     

    

      

       

   

   

  

 

         

         


      

Credit

Bride @oyinno
Bridal Stylist @saobyrami
Asooke @shadiat_alasooke
Second Traditional Look and Afterparty Look @zaynabsaphirng
Makeup @lollysparkles
Gele @khernys_touch
Photography @thetomiwaajayi

OyinSeyeTraditional WeddingsWeddingsYoruba Weddings

