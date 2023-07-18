Kunle Afolayan Wraps Production of Anikulapo Series “Rise of the Specter”

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has announced that he has concluded principal photography and production for the Anikulapo series titled “Rise of the Specter.”

According to Kunle Afolayan, “ANIKULAPO: RISE OF THE SPECTER has been a labour of love, combining the extraordinary vision of my humble self, the writer Sola Dada, the exceptional talent of our actors, and the expertise of our production team. We are confident that the final result will captivate and leave a lasting impression.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding the release date, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks, and exclusive interviews with the cast and crew. We are excited to share this remarkable film with you, and we have no doubt that your support will be instrumental in spreading the word and generating buzz around its release.”



After the wrap of the production, the project will now move to post-production, which includes editing, sound design, visual effects, and scoring.

Early indications from behind-the-scenes photos shared suggest the return of Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, and Kunle Remi, who were stars of the widely watched film, to the series.