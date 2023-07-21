The Barbie Train Made A Colourful Stop At Filmhouse Lagos

Connect with us

Movies

After a long summer of intense pink marketing, It’s officially Barbie Season. At the Filmhouse Cinemas Nigeria premiere of arguably the biggest movie to hit cinemas this year, your faves lit up the pink carpet in their best representation of “Barbie Girls” and “Just Kens.”

We got to see breathtaking looks from Nengi Adoki, Ify Okoye, Mai Atafo, Adeola Adeyemi, Jay On-Air, and Diane Russet. And jaw-dropping fits bodied by reality stars Saskay, Tacha, Sheggz, Groovy, and Allysyn.

Watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by GROOVYMONO (@groovymono)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

