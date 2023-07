Accelerate TV has shared episode two of their hilarious web series “Visa On Arrival.”

In this episode, “Nancy is determined to take down her colleagues, Charity, Moses, and Okoro for exploiting a visa applicant. Will she succeed in exposing their Shady practices?”

The web series stars Bovi, Real Warri Pikin, Taymesan, Chioma Edak, Jamodaniels Asagba and Dat Warri Girl.

