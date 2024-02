In this episode of “Tea With Tay,” the Chorus Leader, Timi Dakolo, sits with host Taymesan to share his journey into music, highlighting his colourful childhood in Port Harcourt, and his experience as a contestant on West African Idols.

The soulful singer also talks about his growth as a musician, his humorous persona, his family and his latest album, “The Chorus Leader.”

