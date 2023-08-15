Funmi Iyanda & Her Guests discuss Road Planning on Episode 3 of “Public Eye”(S3) | Watch

Connect with us

Published

48 mins ago

 on

In this episode of Public Eye, host Funmi Iyanda is joined by Dr. Taiwo Salaam, Nathaniel Atebije, and Commander Emma Fekoya.

Funmi and her experienced guests discuss the issue of road planning in Nigeria, road rage, why Nigeria has such a unique issue with traffic, the causes of the road accidents in the country, the general conditions of the roads, how we can start prioritising safer and bigger roads, how we can start properly mapping out the roads of every state so that they reduce traffic or potential accidents, and lots more.

Watch:

