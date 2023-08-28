Connect with us

BN TV News

Funmi Iyanda investigates How Nigerian Universities are Letting Students Down in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

BN TV Music

Fame, Depression & New Beginnings - Iyanya Tells It All on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

BN TV Style

Slay The Cargo Trend With These Lovely Inspos From Temi Oladipupo | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Style

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

BN TV Movies Movies & TV

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

BN TV Music

Parenting, Music & Sound Sultan… Watch 2Baba’s Interview with Adesope

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Sweet Spot

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of “The Other Corner with The Nzes”

BN TV Music Style

How A #BellaStylista Showed Up To Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Concert | WATCH

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda investigates How Nigerian Universities are Letting Students Down in this Episode of “Public Eye”

Avatar photo

Published

7 hours ago

 on

Whether it’s polytechnics, colleges of education, or universities, Nigeria’s public higher education spots have been struggling with poor facilities for a while now. The lack of money and attention has left students stuck in not-so-great conditions with old and not-so-clean facilities. Having a comfy place to stay is a big deal for students; it helps them learn better. You’d think that having more universities in Nigeria would be awesome news, right? It should mean more options and better education. But strangely, even though more universities are popping up, the quality seems to be going down.

Funmi Iyanda in this episode of her weekly show, “Public Eye” dives into the state of Nigerian universities and how it’s impacting students all across the country.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

Olufunke Olumide: How to Sustain a Family-Owned Business Through Generations

Mfonobong Inyang: Remembering Chadwick Boseman & Reminiscing on Leadership Lessons from The Black Panther

Get to Know More About Fu’ad Lawal & How He’s Digitising Old Newspapers in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Dr. Folasade Alli: Nurturing Your Heart Health is the Most Vital Part of Your Love Story

What it Means to Document Our Cultures and Festivals Beyond The Present
css.php