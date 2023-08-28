Connect with us

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

Fame, Depression & New Beginnings - Iyanya Tells It All on "Tea With Tay" | Watch

Funmi Iyanda investigates How Nigerian Universities are Letting Students Down in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Slay The Cargo Trend With These Lovely Inspos From Temi Oladipupo | WATCH

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Parenting, Music & Sound Sultan… Watch 2Baba’s Interview with Adesope

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of “The Other Corner with The Nzes”

How A #BellaStylista Showed Up To Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Concert | WATCH

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion”

6 hours ago

The official trailer for the upcoming season of “Teropi Secxxion” has dropped, and it’s packing a punch of comedy goodness. The new season features Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi, Steve Chuks, and Taaooma amongst others. The release is set for September, and from what Bimbo Ademoye says, we’re in for a rib-cracking treat.

As for the trailer, it’s a rollercoaster of hilarious events from start to finish. Bimbo Ademoye’s character in “Teropi Secxxion” is all about dishing out solutions to a truckload of quirky client problems. Just imagine the craziness that unfolds when these talented comedians come together.

Bimbo Ademoye is serving up some seriously funny content, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

Watch the new trailer for “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”

