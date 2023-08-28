Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion”

The official trailer for the upcoming season of “Teropi Secxxion” has dropped, and it’s packing a punch of comedy goodness. The new season features Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi, Steve Chuks, and Taaooma amongst others. The release is set for September, and from what Bimbo Ademoye says, we’re in for a rib-cracking treat.

As for the trailer, it’s a rollercoaster of hilarious events from start to finish. Bimbo Ademoye’s character in “Teropi Secxxion” is all about dishing out solutions to a truckload of quirky client problems. Just imagine the craziness that unfolds when these talented comedians come together.

Bimbo Ademoye is serving up some seriously funny content, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

Watch the new trailer for “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion”