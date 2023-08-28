Connect with us

Fame, Depression & New Beginnings - Iyanya Tells It All on "Tea With Tay"

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

Watch Layi Wasabi, Kunle Remi & Steve Chuks in the Trailer for Bimbo Ademoye's "Teropi Secxxion"

Funmi Iyanda investigates How Nigerian Universities are Letting Students Down in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Slay The Cargo Trend With These Lovely Inspos From Temi Oladipupo | WATCH

Rachael Akua Will Show You How To Restyle Your Knotless Braids Into 6 Chic Looks | WATCH

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Parenting, Music & Sound Sultan… Watch 2Baba’s Interview with Adesope

Bimpe & Lateef Adedimeji talk All Things Love in this Episode of “The Other Corner with The Nzes”

How A #BellaStylista Showed Up To Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour Concert | WATCH

Fame, Depression & New Beginnings – Iyanya Tells It All on “Tea With Tay” | Watch

Taymesan’s guest in the first episode of the new season of his show “Tea With Tay” is his former boss, superstar musician, and music executive, Iyanya.

The Calabar-born star opens up about his childhood in Calabar, losing his father and brother, struggling in school, and finding his musical talent. He also gives an inspirational recount of how he got to contest in the first-ever edition of Project Fame and became a winner, how Ubi Franklin and Made Men Music Group fell out, how they met, worked together, and their reunion.

Iyanya also spoke about battling depression, almost taking his life, and now his current musical successes.

Watch:

Avatar photo

