Watch the Latest Episode of “Public Eye” on BN TV

In this episode of Public Eye, host Funmi Iyanda is joined by Deji Olatoye, Mayo Adediran, and Nelson Ekunjumi.

This episode centres around the history of Nigeria and the importance of making our country’s history a part of our everyday lives. Nigeria’s history is rich and complex, but many Nigerians are unaware of its significance and relevance to their lives today.

This episode also explores the importance of learning and incorporating Nigeria’s history into contemporary society to promote sociological and political development. Making the history of Nigeria a part of our everyday lives is important, and highlighting the importance of learning about and taking an interest in our country’s history will allow us to further develop and preserve our original cultural values and beliefs.

