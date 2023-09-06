Connect with us

BN TV Music

Asake's Top Choice for a Music Feature? None Other Than Kanye West!

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of “Public Eye” on BN TV

BN TV

Everything You Need to Know About Real Warri Pikin’s Weight Loss Surgery

BN TV

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions About Life After #BBNAllStars | Watch

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Attended the "Mikolo" Premiere with Her Family | Watch the Vlog

BN TV Music

New Video: Blaqbonez - Like Ice Spice

BN TV

Lactose Intolerant? Try This Easy Almond Milk Recipe!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele Takes Us Behind the Scenes of "A Tribe Called Judah”

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

BN TV Living

This Chocolate Ice Cream Recipe by Dobby’s Signature is an Absolute Treat!

BN TV

Asake’s Top Choice for a Music Feature? None Other Than Kanye West!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer and songwriter Asake sat down with Tetris Kelly for an interview with Billboard News.

Asake shares how he feels about his success on the Billboard charts with his first album ‘Mr.Money With the Vibe,’ how his second album ‘Work of Art‘ is different, his journey from his first album to his second album, his crazy live shows, how the Afrobeats genre has grown across the globe, his mindset with collaborations, his dream collab, and more!

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Sometimes, It Is Okay Not to Have an Opinion

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What to Do When Choosing the Best Country for Relocation

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

Smart Emmanuel: Key Insights and Strategies to Unlocking the Potential of Small Businesses

Money Matters With Nimi: Expensive Education is not Necessarily The Best for Your Child
css.php