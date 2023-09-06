Asake’s Top Choice for a Music Feature? None Other Than Kanye West!

Nigerian singer and songwriter Asake sat down with Tetris Kelly for an interview with Billboard News.

Asake shares how he feels about his success on the Billboard charts with his first album ‘Mr.Money With the Vibe,’ how his second album ‘Work of Art‘ is different, his journey from his first album to his second album, his crazy live shows, how the Afrobeats genre has grown across the globe, his mindset with collaborations, his dream collab, and more!

