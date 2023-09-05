Patoranking’s Fourth Studio Album “World Best” is Here | Listen

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

55 mins ago

 on

Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter Patoranking has released his much-anticipated fourth studio album, “World Best.”

“World Best” features four of his previously released songs: “Higher“, “Abobi“, “Tonight,” featuring Popcaan, and “Kolo Kolo” featuring Diamond Platnumz.

The fifteen-track album also includes collaborations with Gyakie, Victony, Ludacris, Kizz Daniel, Zion Foster, and Beenie Man.

Stream here.

Listen below:

