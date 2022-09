Nigerian music superstar Patoranking and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz join forces in Dar es Salaam for “Kolo Kolo,” co-starring actress Nancy Isime.

Dammy Twitch directed the music video, while the track was produced by Yung Willis.

The joyous afrobeats jam is the first single from Patoranking’s upcoming fourth album and his first new release since “Celebrate Me.”

Watch the music video below: