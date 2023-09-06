Kennedy Ekezie Shares His Ingredients for Success in Episode 2 (S2) of ‘Tea With Tay’

On this episode of Tea With Tay, Taymesan is joined by the CEO of Kippa Africa, Kennedy Ekezie.

Ekezie kicks it back to his childhood days and how he first discovered his abilities and love for debating until he became the best debater in Nigeria, being the only Nigerian working at TikTok at some point, how the idea of Kippa was born, the decision to move to Uyo to set up the company, and the process of building the company.

Ekezie also lets us in on what it means to have achieved so much at such a young age, his love life, his faith in God, and more.

Watch: