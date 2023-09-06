Connect with us

BN TV

Kennedy Ekezie Shares His Ingredients for Success in Episode 2 (S2) of 'Tea With Tay'

BN TV

Watch the Latest Episode of “Public Eye” on BN TV

BN TV Music

Asake's Top Choice for a Music Feature? None Other Than Kanye West!

BN TV

Everything You Need to Know About Real Warri Pikin’s Weight Loss Surgery

BN TV

Tolani Baj is Answering All Your Questions About Life After #BBNAllStars | Watch

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Attended the "Mikolo" Premiere with Her Family | Watch the Vlog

BN TV Music

New Video: Blaqbonez - Like Ice Spice

BN TV

Lactose Intolerant? Try This Easy Almond Milk Recipe!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele Takes Us Behind the Scenes of "A Tribe Called Judah”

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

See How Osas Ighodaro Shut Down The 16th Annual Headies Awards Stage In MATOPEDA

BN TV

Kennedy Ekezie Shares His Ingredients for Success in Episode 2 (S2) of ‘Tea With Tay’

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

On this episode of Tea With Tay, Taymesan is joined by the CEO of Kippa Africa, Kennedy Ekezie.

Ekezie kicks it back to his childhood days and how he first discovered his abilities and love for debating until he became the best debater in Nigeria, being the only Nigerian working at TikTok at some point, how the idea of Kippa was born, the decision to move to Uyo to set up the company, and the process of building the company.

Ekezie also lets us in on what it means to have achieved so much at such a young age, his love life, his faith in God, and more.

Watch:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Star Features

#BNCampusSeries: Olatunji Wanted to Become Agriculture Minister Before University. Not Anymore

Sometimes, It Is Okay Not to Have an Opinion

Olamidotun Votu-Obada: What to Do When Choosing the Best Country for Relocation

Chaste Inegbedion: From B2C to B2B – The Evolution of Nigeria’s Startup Ecosystem

Smart Emmanuel: Key Insights and Strategies to Unlocking the Potential of Small Businesses
css.php