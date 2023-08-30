Connect with us

Check Out the Official Poster for Kunle Afolayan's Film "Ijogbon"

Lupita Nyong'o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Third Anniversary of His Passing

#BNxBBNAIIStars: Doyin Wins HOH + See HMs Up for Possible Eviction

The Exclusive Screening of Ifan Michael's "The Boy Who Never Falls" Took Guests on a Nostalgic Ride to the 70s

Pretty Mike joins Iyabo Ojo on Her Show “Gold Room” | Watch

#BNxBBNAllStars: Tolanibaj and Frodd Have Been Evicted from the House

James Brown Stars in the Latest Episode of "Visa on Arrival" | Watch

Netflix debuts Official Trailer for Editi Effiong’s Upcoming Thriller “The Black Book”

Here’s What You Should Know About Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller "Everything Scatter"

Netflix premieres Official Trailer for Upcoming Young Adult Series “Miseducation”

Kunle Afolayan has shared the poster for his upcoming film, “Ijogbon.”

According to the director, “Ijogbon” is “a coming-of-age film about four teenagers (OBY, JAMIU, RANTI, and OMOOBA) in the sleepy town of Oyo Oke. When they stumble upon a hidden pouch of diamonds, their lives take an unexpected turn, leading down a path filled with twists and turns.”

Written by Tunde Babalola and produced by Golden Effects Pictures, the cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz, Yemi Solade, Dorathy Bachor, Saeed Mohammed, Aisha Alabi, Adunni Ade, Tana Egbo-Adelana, Kemi Koyejo, Sam Dede, Yemi Shodimu, Bolaji Amusan, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, and Femi Branch.

“Ijogbon” is expected to premiere on Netflix in the coming months.

See the announcement below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

