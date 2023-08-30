Check Out the Official Poster for Kunle Afolayan’s Film “Ijogbon”

Kunle Afolayan has shared the poster for his upcoming film, “Ijogbon.”

According to the director, “Ijogbon” is “a coming-of-age film about four teenagers (OBY, JAMIU, RANTI, and OMOOBA) in the sleepy town of Oyo Oke. When they stumble upon a hidden pouch of diamonds, their lives take an unexpected turn, leading down a path filled with twists and turns.”

Written by Tunde Babalola and produced by Golden Effects Pictures, the cast features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, Fawaz Aina of Ikorodu Boiz, Yemi Solade, Dorathy Bachor, Saeed Mohammed, Aisha Alabi, Adunni Ade, Tana Egbo-Adelana, Kemi Koyejo, Sam Dede, Yemi Shodimu, Bolaji Amusan, Femi Adebayo, Gabriel Afolayan, and Femi Branch.

“Ijogbon” is expected to premiere on Netflix in the coming months.

