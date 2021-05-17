Connect with us

Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez Are Officially Married

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ariana Grande is married!

The American singer and her now-husband, Dalton Gomez married in an intimate and romantic wedding ceremony over the weekend. The wedding took place at the couple’s home in Montecito, California.

According to People, the couple got married in a room with less than 20 people. “It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” a source said. “Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito. They spend a lot of time there, it seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

Ariana confirmed her engagement to Dalton in December when she shared a snapshot of her ring with the caption, “Forever n then some.”

In early April, she also posted a series of personal pictures with Dalton. “!!! my heart, my person!!! Thank u so much for being you “She captioned the romantic photos.

