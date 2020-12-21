Ariana Grande is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Grammy-winning singer, Ariana Grande announced on Sunday that she is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez, flashing a ring with a massive diamond sparkler and what looked like a white pearl on a thin platinum band.

She has been reportedly dating the Los Angeles real estate agent for close to a year. Revealing the news in a series of photos of the two cuddling up together, writing in the caption, “Forever n then some.”

Photo Credit: arianagrande