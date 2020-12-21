Connect with us

Music

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin - Lento

Music Sweet Spot

Ariana Grande is Engaged to Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Music

New Video: Qdot feat. Patoranking - Magbe

Music

New Video: Phyno feat. Peruzzi - For the Money

Movies & TV Music Scoop

Wizkid, Tems & Koffee make Barack Obama’s List of Favourite Music of 2020

Music

New Music: Jola Bello - 789

Music Scoop

Tems calls out Singer Bebe Cool over Her Arrest in Uganda

Music

New Video: Zinoleesky - Kilofeshe

Music

New Music + Video: Tunde Ednut feat. Davido, Tiwa Savage & Seun Kuti - Jingle Bell

Music

New Video: Basketmouth feat. Oxlade & Show Dem Camp - Myself

Music

New Video: Mr Eazi feat. J Balvin – Lento

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Giants in their respective spheres, Mr Eazi and J Balvin bridge their musical worlds on the Killertunes-produced “Lento,” trading lyrics in Spanish, English and Yoruba, with a hat tip to Elvis Crespo’s merengue classic “Suavemente.”

The Meji Alabi-directed video was shot across continents, with scenes filmed in London, England — Eazi’s home base for much of 2020 — and at Balvin’s HQ in Colombia.

“We always wanted to do a video for this song but we were locked down in different parts of the world,” Mr Eazi says. “It was so beautiful linking up with the directors and coming up with this concept in a way where we were still in the video together, sharing the energy. It captures the entire mood of the song, and the dancers were super outstanding.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better

BN Book Excerpt: Open Letters From Within by Biodun Abudu
Advertisement
css.php