Afrobeats heavyweight Davido and soul music singer Timi Dakolo are set to serve us a new song produced by ace producer and singer Cobhams Asuquo.

Timi made the announcement by sharing photos of them in a studio which he captioned, “Wait for it… Timi Dakolo and @davido Produced by @cobhamsasuquo. Just wait for it. #thechorusleader”

Photo Credit: @timidakolo