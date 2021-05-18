Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

NollywoodWeek 2021: Diji Aderogba's "About A Boy" Wins the 8th Prix Du Public

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Regina Daniels' Short Film "Smile For The Camera" addresses Domestic Violence & Abusive Relationships

BN TV Movies & TV

Ayinla Omowura’s Biopic "Áyìnlá" by Tunde Kelani will Hit the Big Screen Next Month! See Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV

Don't Miss Episode 8 of New Web Series “Highway Girls”

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Rundown of Everything You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 2 (In Pursuit of Truth) of Accelerate TV’s New Series “The Olive” is Right Here

Beauty Career Movies & TV Scoop Style

#MissUniverse2021: How Our African Queens Showed Up at the Preliminary Competition in Swimwear & Evening Gowns

BN TV Movies & TV

Bro Code in the Mud! Here's Episode 10 of "Mostly Straight" Season 1

BN TV Movies & TV

See Toyin Abraham, Mercy Johnson, Osas Ighodaro in the First Teaser for "The Ghost and the Tout Too"

BN TV Movies & TV

Your Faves are Back Together! Watch the Official Teaser for "Friends: The Reunion"

Movies & TV

NollywoodWeek 2021: Diji Aderogba’s “About A Boy” Wins the 8th Prix Du Public

Published

3 hours ago

 on

First-time filmmaker Diji Aderogba‘s “About A Boy” has bagged the 8th NollywoodWeek Prix Du Public (Audience Award)!

“About A Boy”, produced by Adio Solanke and Funmilayo Mustapha, centres on a writer, his muse, and the psychological games they play.

The movie stars Chimezie Imo, Olumide Oworo, Bolaji Ogunmola, Funmilayo Mustapha and Joshua Richard.

“I’m grateful to God. I’m so happy for Adio and Funmi, my producers. They put in a lot of hard work. Being a part of this film festival and winning the Audience Award is just amazing,” the film’s director, Diji Aderogba said on winning the award.

Nollywood Week is a yearly film festival that showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution system for these quality films.

The festival is organized by Okada Media, an association based in Paris, headed by Serge Noukoué and Nadira Shakur.

The NollywoodWeek Festival this year took place virtually between May 6 and May 9, with nine feature films and eight short films selected, including “All Na Vibes“, “For Maria Ebun Pataki“, “The Herbert Macaulay Affair“, “Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters“, “Heaven Baby“, “The Satchel” and others to stream exclusively online.

According to AfricaNews, Festival Director, Nadira Shakur stated:

We were delighted to see that the global audience showed up to support and celebrate Nigerian talent and ingenuity in film-making. This year we showcased films from the rest of the continent and the Diaspora and saw a genuine interest in and appreciation for incredible stories such as “About a Boy” as evidenced by the Prix du Public.

The opportunities for audiences to interact with filmmakers and stars has always been an essential part of our festival and it was important that we maintained this aspect via our networking hub in this year’s online edition. We would like to thank the audience and our partners for accompanying us on this amazing journey! We look forward to connecting with everyone again next year.

Diji Aderogba will be presented with a range of top-of-the-line lenses from the Angénieux brand for the production of a subsequent project, AfricaNews reports.

The Wedding Party“, “Isoken” and “King of Boys” are also previous winners of the NollywoodWeek Prix Du Public.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

BN Book Review: The Taxi Driver and Other Poems by Muyiwa Adesokun | Review by Adebisi Adeyemi

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What it Means When a Writer Cannot Write

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Are you Living the “High Risk Life”?

Dennis Isong: The Rights of Tenants and Landlords in Nigeria

Wunmi Adelusi: Things that Downplay your Visibility in the Workplace
Advertisement
css.php