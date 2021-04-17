“Heaven Baby”, “For Maria Ebun Pataki” & “The New Normal” selected to Show at 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival

The 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival is only a few weeks out, with the event scheduled to take place virtually between Thursday, May 6 and Sunday, May 9.

Nollywood Week is a yearly film festival that showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution system for these quality films.

The festival is organized by Okada Media, an association based in Paris, headed by Serge Noukoué and Nadira Shakur.

See some of the Nigerian movies that have been selected for this year’s festival below:

1. About a Boy – Diji Aderogba

2. All Na Vibes – Taiwo Egunjobi

3. For Maria Ebun Pataki – Damilola E. Orimogunje

4. The Herbert Macaulay Affair – Imoh Umoren

5. Lady Buckit & the Motley Mposters – Adebisi Adetayo

6. Lockdown – Moses Inwang

7. The New Normal – Teniola Olatoni Ojigbede

9. One Lagos Night – Ekene Som Mekwunye

8. Ponzi – Kayode Kasum

9. The Sessions – Judith Audu

And the Short Films:

1. Heaven Baby – Damilola Orimogunje