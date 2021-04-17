Connect with us

"Heaven Baby", "For Maria Ebun Pataki" & "The New Normal" selected to Show at 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival

Your Front Seat View of Mr. P's "Prodigal" Virtual Concert featuring Wande Coal

Wathoni Anyansi is discussing Single Parenting in Episode 11 of "Baby Talk Show" Season 2

Dodos Uvieghara's Beginner Friendly Sleek Bun on Natural 4c Hair Tutorial

How Dimma Umeh Keeps Her Skin Clear & Glowing

Loyiso Gola​ takes us through the lingo of stand-up comedy

Here’s Your First Look at Netflix’s South African Thriller about Global Child Sex Trafficking: "I Am All Girls"

We Love How Michaela Onyenwere's Grandma Stole the Show During the WNBA Draft

See if FJ will Finally get His 5 Stars on this Hilarious Episode of "Ratings​"

Keep Up with the Ladies in Episode 8 of The Naked Convos' Audio Web Series “Aso Ebi”

Published

3 hours ago

The 2021 Nollywood Week Film Festival is only a few weeks out, with the event scheduled to take place virtually between Thursday, May 6 and Sunday, May 9.

Nollywood Week is a yearly film festival that showcases the best of the Nigerian film industry with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution system for these quality films.

The festival is organized by Okada Media, an association based in Paris, headed by Serge Noukoué and Nadira Shakur.

See some of the Nigerian movies that have been selected for this year’s festival below:

1. About a Boy – Diji Aderogba

2. All Na Vibes – Taiwo Egunjobi

3. For Maria Ebun Pataki – Damilola E. Orimogunje

4. The Herbert Macaulay Affair – Imoh Umoren

5. Lady Buckit & the Motley Mposters – Adebisi Adetayo

6. Lockdown – Moses Inwang

7. The New Normal – Teniola Olatoni Ojigbede

9. One Lagos Night – Ekene Som Mekwunye

8. Ponzi – Kayode Kasum

9. The Sessions – Judith Audu

And the Short Films:

1. Heaven Baby – Damilola Orimogunje

2. Homecoming – Daniel Uzodinma

3. Listen – Udoka Onyeka

4. Pause – Jammal Ibrahim

5. Something Special – Precious Asuai

6. The List – Goga Clay

7. The Satchel – Nissi Ogulu

8. Train Wreck – Roberta Orioma

Visit www.nollywoodweek.com for more information.

