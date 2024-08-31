Get ready for the Fashion Xperience Festival in Port-Harcourt this October! | Get the Scoop

This October, the oil-rich city of Port-Harcourt will play host to over three hundred local and international vendors from the textile, apparel, fashion, accessories, design, fine art, beauty, hair, skincare, hospitality, real estate, finance and tech industries in what will eventually become ‘the largest trade show in Sub-saharan Africa’.

The epoch-making event is designed to create an unforgettable experience for its traders and buyers by creating a vibrant marketplace that encourages business-to-business and business-to-customer transactions.

In appreciation to the applied arts of fashion and design, Fashion Xperience Festival will host ten private runway shows led by some of Africa’s most creative and exclusive fashion houses, with an encore titled “The AI Fashion Experience” where a selected few will be opportune to witness a futuristic fashion show powered by AI – the first of its kind in Nigeria’s fashion history.

The two days festival will also host two festival parties to celebrate the commercial success of each day and bring together a diverse audience of purveyors and consumers of art to experience our stylishly themed parties.

One of the staples of Fashion Xperience Festival is her Women Entrepreneurs Summit (WE SUMMIT) which doubles as a women empowerment program and a professional business platform for women-led businesses and their founders to launch, relaunch, grow and thrive.

Fashion Xperience Festival will hold its maiden edition on the 26th and 27th of October 2024 at the prestigious Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port-Harcourt – Nigeria.

Fashion Xperience Festival is endorsed by the Rivers state Government. For information and inquiries on participation, sponsorship and partnerships please visit the website, contact: +234 (0) 815 726 6784, +234 (0) 707 501 7425 or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected].

For more updates, stay tuned to the Fashion Xperience Festival platform on Instagram.

Sponsored Content