Olamide & Asake Receive First-Time Grammy Nominations!

Nigerian artists Olamide and Asake have received their first-ever Grammy nominations for their collaboration “Amapiano” in the category of Best African Music Performance. This is the first time that either of them has been nominated for a Grammy Award.

It’s a historic moment for both of them—the OG himself, Olamide, and the Ololade Mi, Asake. They’re making waves and marking their presence on the global stage.

The collaboration between Olamide and Asake on “Amapiano” was a success, with the song topping the charts and becoming a popular anthem in Nigeria and other African countries.

2023 has been a remarkable year for Asake. In February, he clinched the Male MVP award at the Soundcity MVP Awards, held at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. That was just the beginning. In May, he secured the title of Best African Artist of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. Talk about making big moves across the border. Asake didn’t stop there. He snatched the coveted 2023 Headies Next Rated award, proving that he’s next in line for greatness. He also clinched the Album of the Year category with his chart-topping album, “Mr. Money With The Vibez.”

Congratulations to Olamide and Asake on their historic nominations!

