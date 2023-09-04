Connect with us

Music

#16thHeadies: Asake Wins Next Rated Award

Music

And the Winners of the #16thHeadies Are… Asake, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy

Music News Promotions

Mr Eazi drops New Single “Advice” and Reveals Debut Solo Album Titled 'Evil Genius'

Music

New EP: Khaid — Emotions

Music

New Music: Efya — Jara Jara

Music

New Music: Candy Bleakz — Free For All + Not Holy

Music

New Music: Muthaka feat. Emma Cheruto — Touching On My Baby

Music

New Video: Yemi Alade — Fear Love

Music

New Music + Video: Kolaboy feat. Timaya - Kolapiano 2 (Remix)

Music

New Music: Phyno — Do I

Music

#16thHeadies: Asake Wins Next Rated Award

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Singer-songwriter and YBNL star Asake has won the Next Rated Award at the 16th Headies Awards.

The Next Rated award is given to a promising act with an EP or album in the year under review. Asake pipped Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Victony, and Spyro to win the highly coveted award.

The singer has been on a consistent run of dropping hit songs since his comeback, and he has two solid albums, “Mr. Money With The Vibe” and the recently released “Work Of Art,” to show for his efforts. He also went home with the “Album of the Year” award.

The 16th Headies Awards was held in Atlanta, United States, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Headies Awards (@the_headies)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php