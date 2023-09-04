16thHeadies: Asake Wins Next Rated Award

Singer-songwriter and YBNL star Asake has won the Next Rated Award at the 16th Headies Awards.

The Next Rated award is given to a promising act with an EP or album in the year under review. Asake pipped Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Victony, and Spyro to win the highly coveted award.

The singer has been on a consistent run of dropping hit songs since his comeback, and he has two solid albums, “Mr. Money With The Vibe” and the recently released “Work Of Art,” to show for his efforts. He also went home with the “Album of the Year” award.

The 16th Headies Awards was held in Atlanta, United States, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.