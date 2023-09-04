Music
And the Winners of the #16thHeadies Are… Asake, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy
The 16th edition of Nigerian music’s most popular music show, “The Headies,” was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.
The show, billed as a celebration of the African Renaissance, was hosted by award-winning actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and American actor, TV presenter, and model Terrence J.
Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, and Odumodublvck were among the biggest winners on a night that witnessed a lot of wonderful moments.
One of the pivotal moments of the evening was when Rema gave a stirring speech on the importance of honouring and holding up our music institutions. The singer went home with two awards.
Wande Coal, Blaqbonez, Seyi Vibez, and Odumodublvck, four artists with unique styles of music, delivered amazing performances in the show, a testament to the multifaceted nature of the ever-evolving nature of the Nigerian music scene.
Music producer turned singer Young Jonn also thrilled the audience with his hit songs.
See list of winners below:
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Odumodublvck
Guchi
Bayanni
Khaid
Bloody Civilian
Eltee Skillz
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Magicstickz (Sungba Remix)
Pheelz (Electricity)
Andrevibez & London (Calm Down)
Tempoe (Soweto)
Kel-P (Kpe Paso)
Rexxie (Abracadabra)
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
“Loyal” Simi
“I’m a Mess” Omah Lay
“Lift Me Up” Tems
“Alone” Burna Boy
“In My Mind” BNXN fka Buju
“Earth Song” Wizard Chan
BEST R&B SINGLE
“For My Hand” by Bruna Boy ft ED Sheeran
“Mmadu” by CKay
“Just 4 u” by Dami Oniru
“Red Wine” By Preye
“Hard to Find” by Chike ft Flavour
“Loyal” by Simi ft Fave
BEST RAP SINGLE
“Hustle” by Reminisce ft BNXN
“Big Energy” by Ladi Poe
“Back in Uni” by Blaq Bonez
“Bando Diaries” by Psycho YP ft Odumodublvck
“Declan Rice” by Odumodublvck
“My Bro” by Jeriq the Hussla ft Phyno
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)
“Loyal” Simi
“In Between” Waje
“Memories” Niniola
“Adua Remix” Liya
“Red Wine” Preye Itams
“Just 4 U” Dami Oniru
BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)
“KU LO SA” Oxlade
“My Only Baby” Ric Hassani
“Love Don’t Cost a Dime” Magixx
“Spell Remix” Chike
“Reckless” Praiz
“Kpe Paso” Wande Coal
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
“Earth Song” by Wizard Chan
“Final Champion” by Cruel Santino
“The Traveller” by Basket Mouth and The Cavemen
“In a Loop” By BOJ ft Mellissa
“Game Changer” by Flavour
“Tinko Tinko” by Obongjayar
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Back in Uni” by Blaq Bonez Perliks
“PBUY” By TG Omori
“Spell (Remix)” by Director Pink
“Common Person” By Director K
“Bandana” by TG Omori
“Calm Down (Remix)” by Director K
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Alone” by Burna Boy
“Soweto” by Victony and Tempoe
“I’m a Mess” by Omah Lay
“Ku lo sa” By Oxlade
“Stand Strong” by Davido
“No Woman, No Cry” by Tems
BEST COLLABORATION
Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”
Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”
Pheelz ft. BNXN – “FINESSE”
Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage– “Who’s Your Guy Remix”
Pheelz ft. Davido – “Electricity”
Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”
BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE
Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”
Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”
Asake – “Joha”
Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”
Poco Lee & Hotkid– “Otilo”
Mohbad– “Peace”
AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“Rush”– Ayra Starr
“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn
“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro
“Asiwaju” – Ruger
HEADIES’ VIEWERS’ CHOICE
Ruger – “Asiwaju”
Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”
Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”
Ayra Starr– “Rush”
Asake – “Terminator”
Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”
Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”
Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”
Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”
Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”
BEST R&B ALBUM
Home – Johnny Drille
The Brother’s Keeper – Chike
Reckless – Praiz
Waje 2.0 – Waje
Matter Of Time – Dami Oniru
To Be Honest (TBH) – Simi
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Horoscopes – Basketmouth
Gbagada Express – Boj
Some Nights I Dream Of Doors – Obongjayar
Subaru Boys: Final Heaven – Cruel Santino
Heart Of The Heavenly Undeniable – Somadina
Native World – Native Sound System
BEST RAP ALBUM
Fly Talk Only – Payper Corleone
Palmwine Music Vol 3 – Show Dem Camp
Young Preacher – Blaqbonez
YPSZN3 – PsychoYP
Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me – Vector
Billion Dollar Dream – Jeriq
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Love, Damini – Burna Boy
Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake
Rave And Roses – Rema
Boy Alone – Omah Lay
Outlaw – Victony
Timeless – Davido
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Calm Down” – Rema
“Last Last” – Burna Boy
“KU LO SA” – Oxlade
“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno
“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn
“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy
BEST FEMALE ARTISTE
Tems
Simi
Ayra Starr
Tiwa Savage
BEST MALE ARTISTE
Asake
Rema
Kizz Daniel
Ruger
Omah Lay
Burna Boy
NEXT RATED
Young Jonn
Seyi Vibez
Asake
Victony
Spyro
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Rema (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Marwa Loud (Morocco)
Black Sherif (GHANA)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
LYRICIST ON THE ROLL
Ladipoe – “Clowns”
Vector – “Clowns”
Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”
Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”
A-Q – “Family First”
TEC (SDC) – “Live Life”
BEST INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE
“STAND STRONG” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir
“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music
“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest
“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo
“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo
“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze
DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Burna Boy
Ayra Starr
Rema
Omah Lay
Kizz Daniel
Asake
BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Gyakie (Ghana)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
The Therapist (Liberia)
Camidoh (Ghana)
BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Zuchu
Diamond Platnumz
Rayvanny
Eddy Kenzo
Hewan Gebreworld
BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Marwa Loud – Morocco
Wegz – Egypt
El Grande Toto – Morocco
Soolking – Algeria
BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
AKA (South Africa)
Nasty C – South Africa
Costa Titch – South Africa
Uncle Waffles – South Africa
Focalistic – South Africa
DJ Tarico – Mozambique
BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic Of Congo
Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic Of Congo
Matias Damasio – Angola
Emma’a – Gabon
Libianca – Cameroon
INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE RECOGNITION
Sean ‘Love’ Combs
HALL OF FAME
Youssou N’dour
SPECIAL RECOGNITION
SOUND SULTAN
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Future
Selena Gomez
Don Toliver
Ed Sheeran