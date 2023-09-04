And the Winners of the #16thHeadies Are… Asake, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy

The 16th edition of Nigerian music’s most popular music show, “The Headies,” was held at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States, on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

The show, billed as a celebration of the African Renaissance, was hosted by award-winning actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and American actor, TV presenter, and model Terrence J.

Asake, Rema, Burna Boy, and Odumodublvck were among the biggest winners on a night that witnessed a lot of wonderful moments.

One of the pivotal moments of the evening was when Rema gave a stirring speech on the importance of honouring and holding up our music institutions. The singer went home with two awards.

Wande Coal, Blaqbonez, Seyi Vibez, and Odumodublvck, four artists with unique styles of music, delivered amazing performances in the show, a testament to the multifaceted nature of the ever-evolving nature of the Nigerian music scene.

Music producer turned singer Young Jonn also thrilled the audience with his hit songs.

More update to come.

See list of winners below:

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Odumodublvck

Guchi

Bayanni

Khaid

Bloody Civilian

Eltee Skillz

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Magicstickz (Sungba Remix)

Pheelz (Electricity)

Andrevibez & London (Calm Down)

Tempoe (Soweto)

Kel-P (Kpe Paso)

Rexxie (Abracadabra)

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

“Loyal” Simi

“I’m a Mess” Omah Lay

“Lift Me Up” Tems

“Alone” Burna Boy

“In My Mind” BNXN fka Buju

“Earth Song” Wizard Chan

BEST R&B SINGLE

“For My Hand” by Bruna Boy ft ED Sheeran

“Mmadu” by CKay

“Just 4 u” by Dami Oniru

“Red Wine” By Preye

“Hard to Find” by Chike ft Flavour

“Loyal” by Simi ft Fave

BEST RAP SINGLE

“Hustle” by Reminisce ft BNXN

“Big Energy” by Ladi Poe

“Back in Uni” by Blaq Bonez

“Bando Diaries” by Psycho YP ft Odumodublvck

“Declan Rice” by Odumodublvck

“My Bro” by Jeriq the Hussla ft Phyno

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (FEMALE)

“Loyal” Simi

“In Between” Waje

“Memories” Niniola

“Adua Remix” Liya

“Red Wine” Preye Itams

“Just 4 U” Dami Oniru

BEST VOCAL PERFORMANCE (MALE)

“KU LO SA” Oxlade

“My Only Baby” Ric Hassani

“Love Don’t Cost a Dime” Magixx

“Spell Remix” Chike

“Reckless” Praiz

“Kpe Paso” Wande Coal

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

“Earth Song” by Wizard Chan

“Final Champion” by Cruel Santino

“The Traveller” by Basket Mouth and The Cavemen

“In a Loop” By BOJ ft Mellissa

“Game Changer” by Flavour

“Tinko Tinko” by Obongjayar

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Back in Uni” by Blaq Bonez Perliks

“PBUY” By TG Omori

“Spell (Remix)” by Director Pink

“Common Person” By Director K

“Bandana” by TG Omori

“Calm Down (Remix)” by Director K

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Alone” by Burna Boy

“Soweto” by Victony and Tempoe

“I’m a Mess” by Omah Lay

“Ku lo sa” By Oxlade

“Stand Strong” by Davido

“No Woman, No Cry” by Tems

BEST COLLABORATION

Asake Ft. Burna Boy – “Sungba Remix”

Bnxn Ft. Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez – “Gwagwalada”

Pheelz ft. BNXN – “FINESSE”

Spyro ft. Tiwa Savage– “Who’s Your Guy Remix”

Pheelz ft. Davido – “Electricity”

Wande Coal Ft. Olamide – “Kpe Paso”

BEST STREET-HOP ARTISTE

Rexxie Ft. Naira Marley & Skiibii – “Abracadabra”

Seyi Vibez – “Chance (Na Ham)”

Asake – “Joha”

Zlatan Ft. Young Jonn – “Astalavista”

Poco Lee & Hotkid– “Otilo”

Mohbad– “Peace”

AFROBEATS SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“Rush”– Ayra Starr

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn

“Who’s Your Guy?” – Spyro

“Asiwaju” – Ruger

HEADIES’ VIEWERS’ CHOICE

Ruger – “Asiwaju”

Victony & Tempoe – “Soweto”

Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana”

Ayra Starr– “Rush”

Asake – “Terminator”

Mavins – “Overloading (Overdose)”

Crayon – “Ijo (Laba Laba)”

Oxlade – “Ku Lo Sa”

Kizz Daniel & Tekno – “Buga”

Pheelz & Davido – “Electricity”

BEST R&B ALBUM

Home – Johnny Drille

The Brother’s Keeper – Chike

Reckless – Praiz

Waje 2.0 – Waje

Matter Of Time – Dami Oniru

To Be Honest (TBH) – Simi

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Horoscopes – Basketmouth

Gbagada Express – Boj

Some Nights I Dream Of Doors – Obongjayar

Subaru Boys: Final Heaven – Cruel Santino

Heart Of The Heavenly Undeniable – Somadina

Native World – Native Sound System

BEST RAP ALBUM

Fly Talk Only – Payper Corleone

Palmwine Music Vol 3 – Show Dem Camp

Young Preacher – Blaqbonez

YPSZN3 – PsychoYP

Teslim: The Energy Still Lives In Me – Vector

Billion Dollar Dream – Jeriq

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Love, Damini – Burna Boy

Mr Money With The Vibe – Asake

Rave And Roses – Rema

Boy Alone – Omah Lay

Outlaw – Victony

Timeless – Davido

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Calm Down” – Rema

“Last Last” – Burna Boy

“KU LO SA” – Oxlade

“Buga” – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

“Finesse” – Pheelz Ft. Bnxn

“Sungba Remix” – Asake Ft. Burna Boy

BEST FEMALE ARTISTE

Tems

Simi

Ayra Starr

Tiwa Savage

BEST MALE ARTISTE

Asake

Rema

Kizz Daniel

Ruger

Omah Lay

Burna Boy

NEXT RATED

Young Jonn

Seyi Vibez

Asake

Victony

Spyro

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Rema (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (GHANA)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

LYRICIST ON THE ROLL

Ladipoe – “Clowns”

Vector – “Clowns”

Payper Corleone – “Fly Talk Only”

Alpha Ojini – “Vigilante Bop”

A-Q – “Family First”

TEC (SDC) – “Live Life”

BEST INSPIRATIONAL SINGLE

“STAND STRONG” – Davido Ft. Sunday Service Choir

“Jireh (My Provider)” – Limoblaze, Lecrae & Happi Music

“This Year” – Victor Thompson & Ehis ‘D’ Greatest

“Eze Ebube” – Neon Adejo

“Tobechukwu” – Nathaniel Bassey And Mercy Chinwo

“I Get Backing” – Victoria Orenze

DIGITAL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

BEST WEST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

BEST EAST AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Zuchu

Diamond Platnumz

Rayvanny

Eddy Kenzo

Hewan Gebreworld

BEST NORTH AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Marwa Loud – Morocco

Wegz – Egypt

El Grande Toto – Morocco

Soolking – Algeria

BEST SOUTHERN AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C – South Africa

Costa Titch – South Africa

Uncle Waffles – South Africa

Focalistic – South Africa

DJ Tarico – Mozambique

BEST CENTRAL AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Fally Ipupa – Democratic Republic Of Congo

Gaz Mawete – Democratic Republic Of Congo

Matias Damasio – Angola

Emma’a – Gabon

Libianca – Cameroon

INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE RECOGNITION

Sean ‘Love’ Combs

HALL OF FAME

Youssou N’dour

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

SOUND SULTAN

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran