How Everyone is Reacting to Rema's Speech at the Headies

And the Winners of the #16thHeadies Are… Asake, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy

#16thHeadies: Asake Wins Next Rated Award

Mr Eazi drops New Single “Advice” and Reveals Debut Solo Album Titled 'Evil Genius'

New EP: Khaid — Emotions

New Music: Efya — Jara Jara

New Music: Candy Bleakz — Free For All + Not Holy

New Music: Muthaka feat. Emma Cheruto — Touching On My Baby

New Video: Yemi Alade — Fear Love

New Music + Video: Kolaboy feat. Timaya - Kolapiano 2 (Remix)

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema is earning a well-deserved round of applause for his impressive multiple wins at the 16th Headies Awards. Not only did he secure several awards, but he also delivered a brilliant acceptance speech that got everyone talking.

During his acceptance speech for the Best Male Artiste of the Year award at the 2023 Headies Awards held in Atlanta, USA, on Monday morning, Rema made a noteworthy statement. He emphasized that “Be it Afrorave, Afro this, Afro that,” he and his colleagues will always unite under the Afrobeats umbrella when it comes to award shows.

In his own words, Rema said, “I must say it is very important that I should let everyone know that I’m not here because of the awards. I’m here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I said institutions, I mean the bodies that support you to be able to achieve these major successes; the media houses, award organisers, you know. We are in a very sensitive period if we don’t give our attention to our institutions, we will miss this chance that we have. And we will never have this chance again. Be it Afrorave, Afro this, Afro that, last last, we go jam for Afrobeats award. So, this is our chance. We are not the first to do it. Reggae has done it before.”

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

See reactions below:

