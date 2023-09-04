How Everyone is Reacting to Rema’s Speech at the Headies

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Rema is earning a well-deserved round of applause for his impressive multiple wins at the 16th Headies Awards. Not only did he secure several awards, but he also delivered a brilliant acceptance speech that got everyone talking.

During his acceptance speech for the Best Male Artiste of the Year award at the 2023 Headies Awards held in Atlanta, USA, on Monday morning, Rema made a noteworthy statement. He emphasized that “Be it Afrorave, Afro this, Afro that,” he and his colleagues will always unite under the Afrobeats umbrella when it comes to award shows.

In his own words, Rema said, “I must say it is very important that I should let everyone know that I’m not here because of the awards. I’m here because it is important to support our institutions. And when I said institutions, I mean the bodies that support you to be able to achieve these major successes; the media houses, award organisers, you know. We are in a very sensitive period if we don’t give our attention to our institutions, we will miss this chance that we have. And we will never have this chance again. Be it Afrorave, Afro this, Afro that, last last, we go jam for Afrobeats award. So, this is our chance. We are not the first to do it. Reggae has done it before.”

Acceptance speech of the year goes to @heisrema For once in my lifetime, I felt someone remembered us. We all did it for the culture and a lot benefited. It’s so easy to forget people that put you on.. so easy.. you can never do it on your own. Thanks Rema #Headies2023 — Do2dtun Energy gAD (@iamDo2dtun) September 4, 2023

Rema just saved the 16th Headies award with that call to action. That’s a significant statement from the leader of the next generation of megastars. I’m beyond impressed. — ADEAYO (@ade_adeayo) September 4, 2023

Rema: “Benin city I’m so honored to represent that great city on a global scale.”

Rema we mount your guard till thy kingdom come pic.twitter.com/fUsK0PRvWI — StavoFlavko❤️‍🩹🦇 (@Nathan43817719) September 4, 2023

Rema don give us update ooo 🏃🏾🏃🏾 — Lasisielenu (@lasisielenu) September 4, 2023

When we say Rema is ahead of his peers, it's not just about the music. Its how he ticks almost every box from his interviews, to his speeches, performance, aura, media-wokeness, etc.

He is going on to be the most complete face of Afrobeats. A worthy one🦇 pic.twitter.com/izNOHD1AAN — Malik🦇 (@MalikBackk) September 4, 2023

Rema is really growing to be that, he’s starting to take charge and be responsible for the culture as a leader. — BASITO (@itzbasito) September 4, 2023

Rema, one of us!!!pic.twitter.com/QRrpkqMySi — E go be ✌🏿 (@josteez_) September 4, 2023

I have said so much about our superstars supporting Afrobeats ecosystem. About the need to grow the local industry and treat Nigerians fans with respect. Seeing Rema say these things warms my heart. Feels like he read my articles & shared my thoughts. Incredible moment! — ADEAYO (@ade_adeayo) September 4, 2023

Davido and Wizkid can actually retire with peace of mind knowing Rema is carrying the flag of Afrobeats to greater heights — Obong Roviel (@R0VIEL) September 4, 2023

Rema is so smart and mature. Can't believe he is 23. His speech at the Headies Awards tonight needs to be played to Burna Boy and his likes every morning, afternoon, and evening. — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) September 4, 2023

Again they say, you don’t cherish what you have until you lose it. Rema is a very intelligent artist and has called all of us out.

We must rise and protect what we have. pic.twitter.com/IG584bJnqj — Mr. Manager🦅 (@Mrmanagertw) September 4, 2023

Imagine thinking anyone is on Rema’s level among his peers, he’s way ahead of them, musically & intellectually 🤝 — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 (@TheMahleek) September 4, 2023