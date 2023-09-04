From Rema’s Speech to Osas “the Commotion” Ighodaro, Here are the Major Highlights from the #16thHeadies Award

The Headies Awards is widely regarded as the most significant music award show in Africa. It celebrates exceptional accomplishments in the Nigerian and African music industry and beyond. The event took place on September 3rd in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second consecutive year. As a significant and historic music event, it always creates remarkable and unforgettable memories, and this year was no exception.

Here are some of the major highlights from the event:

Rema’s Acceptance Speeches for Best Male Artiste, Digital Artist of the Year, and African Artist of the Year

After copping the Best Male Artiste award, Rema delivered a powerful speech, saying he’s here to “support our institutions.” He added: “Be it AfroRave or Afro this, Afro that, las las, we go jam for Afrobeats Awards.”

Best Male Artist Rema’s message to the audience and viewers: “Support Our Institutions… be it AfroRave or Afro this, Afro that, las las, we go jam for Afrobeats.”#HeadiesAwards2023 #TheHeadies pic.twitter.com/NDa3D9Nqi4 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2023

“I remember 2019, when I stepped on the stage and said ‘I’m the future’, I hope nobody still doubts? Just like Burna Boy said ‘I told them’.” Rema, after winning the Digital Artist of the Year Award.#16thHeadies #HeadiesAwards2023 — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2023

Performances

The event featured outstanding performances from Seyi Vibez, Young John, Black Sheriff, Blaqbonez, Odumodublavk, Spyro, Asake and Kcee, who gave an exceptional performance for ‘Ojapiano’. He brought cultural vibes and energy to the stage and it was really colourful, Wande Coal took us back in time while performing some of his old hit records.

Asake and Seyi Vibez Winning Next Rated Artiste and Best Street-Hop Artiste Categories

Asake and Seyi Vibez have been compared due to their similar music styles, but their unique talents were recognized at an event where Asake was awarded Next Rated Artiste and Seyi Vibez was awarded Best Street-Hop Artiste of the Year. The Next Rated award identifies promising talent to watch out for in the future, while the Street-Hop award acknowledges whose music connects best with the streets.

Seyi Vibez wins Best Street-Hop Artiste of the Year Award for his song “Chance”.#HeadiesAward2023 #16thHeadies — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) September 4, 2023

Osas Ighodaro’s “Commotion” Reentrance

In a moment during the event, Osas, as one of the hosts, reentered the stage in a second look after Seyi Vibez was announced as the winner of the Best Street-Hop Artiste of the Year, and asked, “What’s the commotion about?”

Special Recognition Award for Sound Sultan

Nigerian entertainment legend, Sound Sultan was also honoured with the Special Recognition Award for his contribution to Nigerian music and the entertainment industry at large. Sadly, we lost Sound Sultan on the 11th of July 2021.

You can find the list of the nominees and winners here.