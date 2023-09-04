Connect with us

Music Scoop

From Rema's Speech to Osas "the Commotion" Ighodaro, Here are the Major Highlights from the #16thHeadies Award

BN TV Music

New Video: Blaqbonez - Like Ice Spice

Music

How Everyone is Reacting to Rema's Speech at the Headies

Music

And the Winners of the #16thHeadies Are… Asake, Blaqbonez, Odumodublvck, Burna Boy

Music

#16thHeadies: Asake Wins Next Rated Award

Music News Promotions

Mr Eazi drops New Single “Advice” and Reveals Debut Solo Album Titled 'Evil Genius'

Music

New EP: Khaid — Emotions

Music

New Music: Efya — Jara Jara

Music

New Music: Candy Bleakz — Free For All + Not Holy

Music

New Music: Muthaka feat. Emma Cheruto — Touching On My Baby

Music

From Rema’s Speech to Osas “the Commotion” Ighodaro, Here are the Major Highlights from the #16thHeadies Award

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Headies Awards is widely regarded as the most significant music award show in Africa. It celebrates exceptional accomplishments in the Nigerian and African music industry and beyond. The event took place on September 3rd in Atlanta, Georgia, for the second consecutive year. As a significant and historic music event, it always creates remarkable and unforgettable memories, and this year was no exception.

Here are some of the major highlights from the event:

Rema’s Acceptance Speeches for Best Male Artiste, Digital Artist of the Year, and African Artist of the Year

After copping the Best Male Artiste award, Rema delivered a powerful speech, saying he’s here to “support our institutions.” He added: “Be it AfroRave or Afro this, Afro that, las las, we go jam for Afrobeats Awards.”

Performances

The event featured outstanding performances from Seyi Vibez, Young John, Black Sheriff, Blaqbonez, Odumodublavk, Spyro, Asake and Kcee, who gave an exceptional performance for ‘Ojapiano’. He brought cultural vibes and energy to the stage and it was really colourful,  Wande Coal took us back in time while performing some of his old hit records.

Asake and Seyi Vibez Winning Next Rated Artiste and Best Street-Hop Artiste Categories

Asake and Seyi Vibez have been compared due to their similar music styles, but their unique talents were recognized at an event where Asake was awarded Next Rated Artiste and Seyi Vibez was awarded Best Street-Hop Artiste of the Year. The Next Rated award identifies promising talent to watch out for in the future, while the Street-Hop award acknowledges whose music connects best with the streets.

Osas Ighodaro’s “Commotion” Reentrance

In a moment during the event, Osas, as one of the hosts, reentered the stage in a second look after Seyi Vibez was announced as the winner of the Best Street-Hop Artiste of the Year, and asked, “What’s the commotion about?”

Special Recognition Award for Sound Sultan

Nigerian entertainment legend, Sound Sultan was also honoured with the Special Recognition Award for his contribution to Nigerian music and the entertainment industry at large. Sadly, we lost Sound Sultan on the 11th of July 2021.

You can find the list of the nominees and winners here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: Expensive Education is not Necessarily The Best for Your Child

Get a Glimpse into Kezia Agyeman-Boafo’s World of Modelling, Acting & Presenting in This Editon of “Doing Life With…”

Laetitia Mugerwa: On Balancing Human Rights and International Relations

Ndam Ponzing: Promoting Art and Culture Through OAU’s Idobale Culture

Dennis Isong: Things to Consider When Choosing a Residential Location in Lagos
css.php