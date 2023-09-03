Mr Eazi drops New Single “Advice” and Reveals Debut Solo Album Titled ‘Evil Genius’

Mr Eazi shares new music today along with the title for his long-awaited, decade-in-the-making debut solo album. “Advice,” produced by Ghana’s M.O.G. Beatz, is the latest single from the freshly named The Evil Genius, set for release on October 27, 2023. The 16-track album is now available for pre-order Here.

Mr Eazi is the latest artist to be featured in Vevo’s original content series Ctrl., with a stirring, defiant performance of the drill-infused “Advice” out today in support of the track’s release. Watch Mr Eazi’s Advice (Live Session) on Vevo ctrl Here.

The lyrically dense “Advice” namechecks several African martyrs including former Democratic Republic of the Congo president Joseph Kabila and Ken Saro-Wiwa, a Nigerian writer and activist whose 1995 hanging inspired domestic and international outrage.

I was coming from a place of having that energy, Eazi says.

Recorded over two years ago between Ouidah and Cotonou, Benin; Kigali, Rwanda; Accra and Kokrobite, Ghana; Lagos, Nigeria; London; Los Angeles; and New York City, The Evil Genius features some of Mr. Eazi’s most personal work, as he dives deeply into subjects like love, betrayal, loneliness, and family, expressed through three distinctive acts.

In a first-of-its-kind fusion of African music and art, Mr. Eazi commissioned visual artists from across the continent to create a unique, physical art piece to represent each of the album’s 16 tracks. For “Advice,” he tapped Nairobi, Kenya-based artist Alphonce Odhiambo, known as Alpha ODH, whose acrylic painting speaks to the track’s defiant lyrics.

Mr Eazi personally handpicked 13 artists, representing eight African countries, inviting them to collaborate in a process he describes as ‘informal and instinctual’.

Inviting artists to create for the album was from my passion for creativity and expression, Mr Eazi said. The artworks visually unlock the ideas, emotion, and energy within my music.’

The artworks created for the album will be featured in a multi-sensory exhibition experience, which debuts in Accra, Ghana, from September 13th – 17th, before heading to 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair at Somerset House in London from October 12th – 15th.

Additional exhibition announcements in other cities are forthcoming.

