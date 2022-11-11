Connect with us

Listen to Wizkid's New Album "More Love, Less Ego"

Published

1 hour ago

 on

After the hugely successful “Made in Lagos” and “Made in Lagos (Deluxe)” albums, Wizkid has released his highly anticipated “More Love, Less Ego” album through Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records.

The 13-song body of work features collaborations with artists like Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. “More Love, Less Ego” also includes the previously released lead single “Bad to Me,” which was produced by P2J, and opens with the previously released afro-fusion track “Money & Love.”

Listen to the album below:

Stream it here.

Related Topics:

