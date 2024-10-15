“Financial Independence isn’t Optional, it’s Essential” – Boluwatife Arosona | #HerMoneyHerPower

Connect with us

BN TV

Boluwatife Arosona’s journey has been one of resilience and reinvention. After losing her partner and later becoming a mum, she became even more determined to forge her own path.

In a conversation with Channels TV’s “Rubbin’ Minds,” Boluwatife who is also a lawyer reflected on how we often discuss ‘empowerment,’ but the real game-changer for women is financial independence. For her, having her own money has not only given her a voice but also the power to make decisions on her own terms. She shared how life has thrown her curveballs, forcing her to start over multiple times. But through it all, the common thread has been her ability to rely on her finances, which gave her the strength to shape her own destiny.

She also highlighted the challenges women face, with gender inequality playing a major role in limiting their progress. Boluwatife pointed to the lack of access to financial education, credit facilities, and other key resources as significant barriers that prevent women from thriving.

Through initiatives like #HerMoneyHerPower, Boluwatife emphasises the importance of changing these dynamics and encouraging conversations around wealth creation for women, especially generational wealth.

“Financial independence means more than just stability; it’s about having a voice, power, and the freedom to make choices for myself and my family. Every woman deserves that,” she said.

Watch the full interview below:

