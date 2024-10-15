Fisayo Fosudo, Bimbo Ademoye, Peller & Hilda Baci Among 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards Winners

Tagged “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,” the 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards brought together top influencers from media, entertainment, and the digital space for an unforgettable evening.

Every year, the Pulse Influencers Awards—curated by Pulse—spotlights and celebrates both established and emerging influencers in the digital community.

This year, influencers like the tech content creator, Fisayo Fosudo, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci, BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue and the TikTok content creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, known as Peller, were among the winners. Peller took home two awards: TikTok Influencer of the Year and Next Gen Influencer of the Year.

See the list of winners this year:

LinkedIn Influencer of the Year – Rita Orji

Tech Influencer of the Year 2024 – Fisayo Fosudo

Instagram Influencer of the Year – Asherkine

Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Bimbo Ademoye

Fashion Influencer of the Year – Bella Okagbue

Sports Influencer of the Year – Utdtrey

TikTok Influencer of the Year – Peller

Next Gen Influencer of the Year – Peller

Business Influencer of the Year – Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi

Art Influencer of the Year – Fola David

Comedy Influencer of the Year – Brainjotter

X Influencer of the Year – UTDtrey

YouTube Influencer of the Year – Nonsmiraj

Food Influencer of the Year – Hilda Baci

Dance Influencer of the Year – Khloesgram

Music Influencer of the Year – Don Jazzy

Facebook Influencer of the Year – Mark Angel

Lifestyle Influencer of the Year – Diana Eneje

Podcast Influencer of the Year – Curiosity Made Me Ask

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pulse Nigeria (@pulsenigeria247)

Watch the award show below: