Fisayo Fosudo, Bimbo Ademoye, Peller & Hilda Baci Among 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards Winners
Tagged “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,” the 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards brought together top influencers from media, entertainment, and the digital space for an unforgettable evening.
Every year, the Pulse Influencers Awards—curated by Pulse—spotlights and celebrates both established and emerging influencers in the digital community.
This year, influencers like the tech content creator, Fisayo Fosudo, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye, Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci, BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue and the TikTok content creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, known as Peller, were among the winners. Peller took home two awards: TikTok Influencer of the Year and Next Gen Influencer of the Year.
See the list of winners this year:
- LinkedIn Influencer of the Year – Rita Orji
- Tech Influencer of the Year 2024 – Fisayo Fosudo
- Instagram Influencer of the Year – Asherkine
- Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Bimbo Ademoye
- Fashion Influencer of the Year – Bella Okagbue
- Sports Influencer of the Year – Utdtrey
- TikTok Influencer of the Year – Peller
- Next Gen Influencer of the Year – Peller
- Business Influencer of the Year – Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi
- Art Influencer of the Year – Fola David
- Comedy Influencer of the Year – Brainjotter
- X Influencer of the Year – UTDtrey
- YouTube Influencer of the Year – Nonsmiraj
- Food Influencer of the Year – Hilda Baci
- Dance Influencer of the Year – Khloesgram
- Music Influencer of the Year – Don Jazzy
- Facebook Influencer of the Year – Mark Angel
- Lifestyle Influencer of the Year – Diana Eneje
- Podcast Influencer of the Year – Curiosity Made Me Ask
Watch the award show below: