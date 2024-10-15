Connect with us

Fisayo Fosudo, Bimbo Ademoye, Peller & Hilda Baci Among 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards Winners

"Financial Independence isn't Optional, it's Essential" – Boluwatife Arosona | #HerMoneyHerPower

#HerMoneyHerPower: Waje & Daughter Emerald on Building Financial Security & Making Money Moves

Samson Dauda Becomes the First Nigerian to Win Mr. Olympia and People’s Champion

She Did it Again! Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich Shatters the World Record with a 2:09:56 Chicago Marathon Victory

Relationship, Economic Power & Vex Money: Jay-On-Air and Ebbiekikz Get Real on #HerMoneyHerPower

ASTRA Fellowship Partners United Way to Unveil 50 Fellows In its 2024 Productivity Accelerator

“There’s a confidence that comes with having money” – Saskay | #HerMoneyHerPower

Trevor Noah Unveils His New Illustrated Book "Into The Uncut Grass"

Coréon Dú’s "African Beauty" Documentary to Premiere at BAFTA-Qualifying BUFF & AFRIFF

Tagged “Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour,” the 2024 Pulse Influencers Awards brought together top influencers from media, entertainment, and the digital space for an unforgettable evening.

Every year, the Pulse Influencers Awards—curated by Pulse—spotlights and celebrates both established and emerging influencers in the digital community.

This year, influencers like the tech content creator, Fisayo Fosudo, Nollywood actress, Bimbo Ademoye,  Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci, BBNaija’s Bella Okagbue and the TikTok content creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, known as Peller, were among the winners. Peller took home two awards: TikTok Influencer of the Year  and Next Gen Influencer of the Year.

See the list of winners this year:

  • LinkedIn Influencer of the Year – Rita Orji
  • Tech Influencer of the Year 2024 – Fisayo Fosudo
  • Instagram Influencer of the Year – Asherkine
  • Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year – Bimbo Ademoye
  • Fashion Influencer of the Year – Bella Okagbue
  • Sports Influencer of the Year – Utdtrey
  • TikTok Influencer of the Year – Peller
  • Next Gen Influencer of the Year – Peller
  • Business Influencer of the Year – Agbahiwe Stella Amarachi
  • Art Influencer of the Year – Fola David
  • Comedy Influencer of the Year – Brainjotter
  • X Influencer of the Year – UTDtrey
  • YouTube Influencer of the Year – Nonsmiraj
  • Food Influencer of the Year – Hilda Baci
  • Dance Influencer of the Year – Khloesgram
  • Music Influencer of the Year – Don Jazzy
  • Facebook Influencer of the Year – Mark Angel
  • Lifestyle Influencer of the Year – Diana Eneje
  • Podcast Influencer of the Year – Curiosity Made Me Ask

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pulse Nigeria (@pulsenigeria247)

Watch the award show below:

