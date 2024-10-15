Biggest O Brings Big Energy! Watch Onyeka Chigbo Talk BBNaija9 & More on “The Dip”

Onyeka Chigbo, fondly known as the “Biggest O,” took a seat on “The Dip” for a lively interview, where she opened up about her time in the Big Brother Naija house, finishing in the top three, and all the unforgettable moments that shaped her experience.

Known for her bubbly and fun personality, Onyeka discussed the valuable lessons she gained while in Biggie’s house. Reflecting on her journey, she highlighted how good intentions can still affect others in unexpected ways. She cited an example of being protective of her sister, Chizoba, during the show, an action meant with care, but her sister ended up feeling smothered. From this, Onyeka learned the importance of holding space for other people’s feelings, even when your intentions are pure. She explained that there’s no need to be defensive—just give others the space they need.

Onyeka credits her resilience, beauty, brains, talent, and sense of humour for keeping her in the competition for so long. She said her time in the house was worthy of a Guinness toast, as she was bold, open, and truly herself throughout the journey.

When asked whether she ever considered leaving the show voluntarily due to the intensity of the house, Onyeka confidently answered “no.” She had a great time and embraced every moment in the Big Brother Naija experience.

Enjoy the full interview below