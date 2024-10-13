She Did it Again! Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich Shatters the World Record with a 2:09:56 Chicago Marathon Victory

Ruth Chepngetich made history once again at the 2024 Chicago Marathon, becoming the first woman to ever complete a marathon in under 2 hours and 10 minutes. Chepngetich crossed the finish line with a groundbreaking time of 2:09:56, shattering the previous world record of 2:11:53, set by Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa at the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

Held today, October 13, 2024, the 46th edition of the Chicago Marathon marked the fifth of six World Marathon Majors for the year. Ruth’s record-breaking performance, her third victory in Chicago after wins in 2021 and 2022, not only stunned the athletics world but also set a new standard in women’s marathon running. The 30-year-old Kenyan slashed nearly five minutes off her previous personal best of 2:14:18, achieved in 2022.

“I feel so great,” Ruth said after the race. The world record is my dream, that has now come true. I fought a lot thinking about the world record and now I’ve fulfilled it. I’m so grateful.”

Ruth finished well ahead of her competitors, with Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede coming in second with a time of 2:17:32, followed closely by Kenya’s Irine Cheptai, who finished in 2:17:51.

The 2:10:00 barrier, once considered unbreakable for women, has been compared to the elusive sub-2:00:00 mark for men’s marathon runners. Ruth’s extraordinary achievement solidifies her place among the sport’s greatest athletes and further elevates her legacy in the marathon world.

In a particularly heartfelt moment, Ruth dedicated her victory and world record to the late Kenyan marathoner Kelvin Kiptum, who tragically passed away earlier this year. Before the race, organisers held a moment of silence in his honour, and runners wore memorial stickers in tribute. Kelvin Kiptum had set the men’s world marathon record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon.

Ruth’s compatriot, John Korir, also paid tribute to Kelvin Kiptum by winning the men’s race in 2:02:44, ahead of Ethiopia’s Huseydin Mohamed Esa, who finished in 2:04:39.

“The world record has come back to Kenya,” she said. “I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum.”

Watch her race-winning run below: