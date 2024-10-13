“I Sing to Myself and it Makes Me Happy” – Vector on Music & Staying True to Himself

In this episode of #WithChude, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun, the rapper and singer-songwriter better known by his stage name Vector, sits down with Chude Jideonwo for a conversation about his music, childhood, activism, and family life.

Vector shares how he has paid a steep price for remaining true to himself in Nigeria’s often complex environment—revealing he has been shadow-banned for his outspoken views. But despite the challenges, he remains undeterred. “I have no fear of any man who holds a mic,” he tells Chude, emphasising his commitment to his art and his truth.

He also dives into personal aspects of his life, discussing how he’s teaching his daughters to box for self-defence, reflecting on his upbringing in downtown Lagos Island, and how he navigates being emotionally detached without losing his humanity. He credits his wife and daughters for teaching him tenderness and talks about why he didn’t shed a tear when his father passed away.

The conversation also covers his past, including any lingering regrets over his famous feud with MI, the reasoning behind that confrontation, and the misunderstandings in the media about his remarks regarding Burna Boy and Nigeria. He even recounts the moment when Portable misinterpreted one of Vector’s raps about ‘Zazu’ (from The Lion King), thinking it was a diss aimed at him.

See excerpts from the conversation below:

Chude: Are you happy with how your career has gone?

Vector: The ultimate happiness I feel is when I make music not the outcome of the music.

So I sing to myself and it makes me happy. I know that since man is flawed, man’s acceptance of my art will come from an original flawable perspective. So holding on to what people are saying – people who are flawed like – is giving myself unnecessary headache especially when it doesn’t go the way I want.

But guess what I am in control of? The melodies that I create. I share that with a lot of my friends that feel like they have failed. I am like ‘you didn’t fail in everything in life.’

In the face of negative energy that’s pulling you down into depression, the closest image of yourself that make you happy suffices. In the downest time, the smallest memory that makes you feel good about yourself suffices.

For me, it is lyrics, melody, musical arrangements and soul in music. So I couldn’t depend on people to make me happy when God has given me the gifts that makes me happy by myself.

