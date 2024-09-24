Connect with us

The Countdown Begins! Kellyrae & Sooj Advance to the Finale | #BNxBBNaija9

DJ Cuppy Becomes the First Nigerian to Host the UNGA Opening – And She Did It in Style

Missed BellaNaija x The She Tank’s #HerMoneyHerPower Event? We’ve Got All the Highlights Right Here!

#HerMoneyHerPower: Funke Akindele Shares How "Jenifa's Diary" Came To Life by a Woman's Support

#BNxBBNaija9: Handi, Shaun & Tjay Evicted in Triple Exit | Highlights You Missed

"I Just Want to Make More Money" — Ben Talks Life After #BBNaija

Watch Chizoba Chigbo on Life After #BBNaija, Sisterhood & Her Next Chapter

Ayra Starr Gets Real in BET's "21 Questions" on Music, Culture, Jollof Rice & More

Tributes Pour in for Michaela DePrince, a Trailblazer in the World of Ballet

#BNxBBNaija9: Sooj Wins HoH Challenge; Handi, Kassia, Shaun & Wanni Get Strikes

3 hours ago

With just two weeks remaining in the “No Loose Guard” Big Brother house, the countdown to crowning a winner is officially on.

This is a promising time for both Kellyrae and Sooj. Kellyrae emerged winner in the Head of House challenge, clocking an impressive 5 minutes and 36 seconds. This win secures him immunity from nominations and guarantees him a spot in the finale, making him the season’s first finalist. Sooj follows as the second finalist, having faced no nominations for eviction this week.

In addition to his immunity and finale spot, Kellyrae gets to enjoy the luxury of the Head of House condo, which had been off-limits for over a week due to a house punishment, and of course, he chose his wifeKassia, as his guest.

Big Brother has reinstated the classic diary room nomination format, putting an end to the recent face-to-face nominations. The housemates were asked to nominate two other housemates each, and at the end, nine housemates found themselves up for eviction.

As Kellyrae and Sooj bask in their finalist status, check out the nominated housemates below, all up for possible eviction this Sunday:

  Only your votes can save them and secure their spot in the finale. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite housemate. Register on the website, download the app for voting based on your subscription, or use the mobile site.

