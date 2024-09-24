The Countdown Begins! Kellyrae & Sooj Advance to the Finale | #BNxBBNaija9

With just two weeks remaining in the “No Loose Guard” Big Brother house, the countdown to crowning a winner is officially on.

This is a promising time for both Kellyrae and Sooj. Kellyrae emerged winner in the Head of House challenge, clocking an impressive 5 minutes and 36 seconds. This win secures him immunity from nominations and guarantees him a spot in the finale, making him the season’s first finalist. Sooj follows as the second finalist, having faced no nominations for eviction this week.

In addition to his immunity and finale spot, Kellyrae gets to enjoy the luxury of the Head of House condo, which had been off-limits for over a week due to a house punishment, and of course, he chose his wife, Kassia, as his guest.

Big Brother has reinstated the classic diary room nomination format, putting an end to the recent face-to-face nominations. The housemates were asked to nominate two other housemates each, and at the end, nine housemates found themselves up for eviction.

As Kellyrae and Sooj bask in their finalist status, check out the nominated housemates below, all up for possible eviction this Sunday:

Only your votes can save them and secure their spot in the finale. Don’t forget to vote for your favourite housemate. Register on the website, download the app for voting based on your subscription, or use the mobile site.