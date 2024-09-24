Goalkeepers 2024: Recipe for Progress Had Global Leaders Discuss Solutions for a Healthier World | See the Highlights

Yesterday, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation celebrated changemakers at the “Goalkeepers 2024: Recipe for Progress” event, recognising leaders who are pushing forward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With a focus on keeping people healthy and nourished in a world increasingly affected by climate change, the event brought together inspiring figures from all over the globe. Held during the buzz of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the event was hosted by media star Janet Mbugua, who steered the conversation on the importance of nutrition for everyone to reach their full potential.

The guest list was just as impressive, with singer and composer Jon Batiste, supermodel-activist Christy Turlington Burns, chef Marcus Samuelsson, and even Bill Gates himself joining the mix. Adriana Diaz, co-host of CBS Mornings Plus, and Francine Lacqua, anchor for Bloomberg Television, served as session moderators.

Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, didn’t hold back on the challenges ahead, noting, “This year, we’re focused on the more than 400 million children who aren’t getting the nutrients they need to grow and thrive. While climate change is making that challenge harder to solve, progress is possible. By scaling up existing tools, investing in promising research, and lifting up champions like the ones we’re celebrating today, we can help ensure all children can reach their full potential—and build global resilience as the world gets hotter.”

Jon Batiste, fresh from his recent visit to Nigeria with Bill Gates, kicked off the event with a performance of his soulful track “Worship”

Special guests like Rwanda’s Minsister of Health, Sabin Nsanzimana, Nigeria’s coordinating minister for health and social welfare Muhammad Ali Pate, Alaa Murabi, and Soumya Swaminathan added their voices to the global dialogue on child nutrition and health solutions

The event also honoured Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who took home the 2024 Global Goalkeeper Award for his work in advancing the Global Goals. Meanwhile, 10 other Goalkeepers Champions—like Nigeria’s own Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi and innovators from Bangladesh, Ethiopia, and Pakistan—were recognised for their tireless efforts in promoting nutrition and health.

To wrap things up, Jon Batiste brought the energy back with his melodica, walking off stage alongside Bill Gates as they ended the event on a literal high note

Watch the full event here