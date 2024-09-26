Celebrating Africa’s Educators: TALC 2024 Honors Teachers Who Shape Tomorrow

Imagine a world where teachers are seen, celebrated, and encouraged for their tireless efforts in investing in young minds. Everyone deserves to be celebrated, especially teachers. However, it is often forgotten to give them a pat on the back, to encourage them to keep going and continue making the much-needed investment in tomorrow’s leaders.

The Teachers’ Awards and Leadership Conference (TALC) 2024 is an award ceremony and leadership development program designed by Lead For Good Africa to celebrate, inspire, and empower teachers of Nursery, Primary, and Secondary Schools in Nigeria. The event is dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and empowering educators who are shaping the future of Africa through their dedication and innovative approach to education.

In commemoration of International Teachers’ Day 2024, the Teachers’ Awards and Leadership Conference will take place on Friday, October 18th, in Lagos. The event, held in partnership with American Corner, will bring together leadership training facilitators, teachers, educators, and stakeholders from both the private and public educational sectors.

In line with this year’s theme, “The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers,” the conference will feature keynotes from Kehinde Nwani, CEO of Meadow Hall, Martin Richards, Founder of Coaching for Educators (Sweden), Chinonso Clark, CEO/Founder of Lead For Good Africa, Funmi Adeyemi of Teach for Nigeria, Oluwatosin Aroloye, Convener of Africa Teachers’ Summit, and many other speakers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to share their insights and experiences throughout the event, including during panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions. The valuable information gathered from these sessions will be compiled into a whitepaper, which will be made publicly available and shared with key stakeholders to support the continuous improvement of the quality of education, especially in Nigeria.

The 7 Award categories for this year’s Teachers’ Awards and Leadership Conference include:

Exemplary Leader Award

This award is for a teacher who shows strong leadership by creating an encouraging and inspiring learning environment. They go beyond regular teaching, inspiring students and colleagues to reach their full potential.

Creative Educator Award

This award is for a teacher who uses unique and innovative teaching methods to help students learn better. It celebrates educators who think outside the box to make lessons more engaging and effective.

Inclusive Education Excellence

This award recognizes a teacher who excels at supporting students with diverse needs (disabilities), ensuring every student feels included and has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their challenges.

Community Champion Award

This award is for a teacher who positively impacts both the classroom and the broader community. They go the extra mile to make a difference in students’ lives and contribute to the well-being of the community around them.

Emerging Educator Award

This is for a newer teacher, early in their career, who is already showing great promise and making a meaningful impact on students. It highlights educators who are quickly proving their excellence.

Mentor of the Year

This award is for a teacher who provides exceptional emotional/mental guidance and support to their fellow teachers. They help others grow and succeed by sharing their knowledge and experience.

Technology in Education Award

This award recognizes a teacher who effectively uses technology to improve the learning experience. They integrate tools like computers, apps, or online platforms into their lessons to make education more engaging and accessible for students, or they recommend new gadgets that enhance students’ learning experiences.

There are numerous prizes for winners, including scholarships from esteemed international universities. Visit https://bit.ly/TALC2024 to nominate a deserving teacher and give them the recognition they truly deserve.

Lead For Good Africa is a leadership development and skill empowerment social enterprise with a vision to reduce poverty and improve human capital development in Africa.

Since its inception, they have trained over 1,500 individuals, empowered female-led businesses with microloans, and most recently established a Skill Empowerment Center to provide leadership, vocational, and entrepreneurial training for youths and women in underserved communities. For more information, follow @leadforgoodafrica on all social media platforms.

