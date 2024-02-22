Connect with us

Events Promotions

Get ready for the Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative Conference this March!

Events News Promotions

Celebrating Excellence: Olufemi Bakre Named Banker of the Year by The Sun Newspapers

Events Promotions

Glenmorangie Hosted Guests to an Exclusive VIP Experience at the 2024 Lagos International Polo Tournament

Events Promotions

Celebrating the 4 Winners of the British Council UK Alumni Awards | Catch the Highlights

Events News Promotions

Itel and Carry1st Partner to Host the Call of Duty: Mobile Gaming Challenge in Nigeria

Events News Promotions

ALX Conference Celebrates Its Tech Courses' Impact on Learners' Lives

Beauty Events Movies & TV News Style

GenZ 90s Obsession: See How British-Nigerian Vivian Oparah Served Nostalgic Fashion at the BAFTAs

Events Promotions

Burger King Nigeria Makes a Grand Entrance into Ikeja City Mall

Beauty BN TV Events Movies & TV News Style

Post BAFTAs, See Why Ayo Edebiri was Named One of the Best-Dressed Women in Hollywood

Events Movies & TV

It Was a Big Night for Ice Spice, Taylor Swift & "Barbie" at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

Events

Get ready for the Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative Conference this March!

Avatar photo

Published

23 hours ago

 on

Due to the alarming statistics of women rights violation issues in Nigeria, there has become an urgent need to create more awareness, empower women and engage stakeholders on ways to charting the course for a more inclusive Nigeria where women, youth and PWDs rights becomes a focus in policy and decision making platforms across Nigeria and Africa.

In-line with this, Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative (ADHERI), a trailblazing organization committed to empowering women and youth, is proud to announce the theme for her women’s conference in partnership with Alliance Francaise, Nigeria Youth Future Fund (NYFF), and other partners.

This is the second in the series of conferences hosted by ADHERi in the last two years to advocate for women rights issues as an organization poised to birth transformative change in Nigeria through community informed intervention approaches and innovative projects.

These conferences theme is carefully picked in view of the recent global cry for a more inclusive society and in line with the theme of the NYFF grant which is creating the Nigeria suiatble for Nigerians. The theme is apt and very timely and through the support of Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) and a partnership of Alliance Française, the team is set to impact women youth and PWDs through this conference and post conference activities.

Conference Theme: Inspiring inclusive mindset in creating the Nigeria we want
Date: 8th March, 2024
Time: 10:30 am
Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos
Registration Link: https://bit.ly/womenconference2024

With over 10 notable speakers like, Bar. Toyin Ndidi Taiwo-Ojo, Chinonso Clark, Eduvielawhe Olutimayin, Laura Temituoyo Ede, Ngozi Juba, Emerald Emmanuel, Omoye Oriaghan, Victoria Oletu, Oluwadolap Ojo, Dr. Charles Egbuokporo, Emmanuel Etim, Ahmed Umar, Ellen Ukpi and a host of others.

Other highlight of the conference will include, sip and paint, music, games, food and drinks and networking opportunities. This is a free event, but you have to register to reserve a seat.

ADHERI is a women and youth-led organization operating by feminist leadership principles, alleviating the issues of youth who are vulnerable minority persons in society, with a major focus on advocacy to end stigma, human rights violation, gender-based violence, substance misuse, and climate change effects on women and youths, which are SDGs 1,3,5, 10, and 13.

The team is committed to launching life-transforming projects and programs that address critical health and rights issues faced by women, youth, and PWDs.

Mark your calendars and be a part of this inspiring day dedicated to women’s empowerment. Together, creating a better Nigeria—one where every woman’s rights are respected and celebrated.

For inquiries and collaboration, please contact: Emmanuel Etim, Executive Director

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the ADHERI Women conference

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

At What Point Does ‘Yabis’ Become Body-Shaming?

‘Funmilola Sanya: What’s The Big Deal About Etiquette?

Dennis Isong: How to Make Great Returns from Co-Investing in Real Estate

Mfonobong Inyang: How’s Regulating Social Media In Nigeria The Best Decision?

Meet Omotunde Akiode, the Scriptwriter Behind the Animated Netflix Series “Supa Team 4”
css.php