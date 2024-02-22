Get ready for the Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative Conference this March!

Due to the alarming statistics of women rights violation issues in Nigeria, there has become an urgent need to create more awareness, empower women and engage stakeholders on ways to charting the course for a more inclusive Nigeria where women, youth and PWDs rights becomes a focus in policy and decision making platforms across Nigeria and Africa.

In-line with this, Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative (ADHERI), a trailblazing organization committed to empowering women and youth, is proud to announce the theme for her women’s conference in partnership with Alliance Francaise, Nigeria Youth Future Fund (NYFF), and other partners.

This is the second in the series of conferences hosted by ADHERi in the last two years to advocate for women rights issues as an organization poised to birth transformative change in Nigeria through community informed intervention approaches and innovative projects.

These conferences theme is carefully picked in view of the recent global cry for a more inclusive society and in line with the theme of the NYFF grant which is creating the Nigeria suiatble for Nigerians. The theme is apt and very timely and through the support of Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF) and a partnership of Alliance Française, the team is set to impact women youth and PWDs through this conference and post conference activities.

Conference Theme: Inspiring inclusive mindset in creating the Nigeria we want

Date: 8th March, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Venue: Alliance Française de Lagos / Mike Adenuga Centre, 9 Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/womenconference2024

With over 10 notable speakers like, Bar. Toyin Ndidi Taiwo-Ojo, Chinonso Clark, Eduvielawhe Olutimayin, Laura Temituoyo Ede, Ngozi Juba, Emerald Emmanuel, Omoye Oriaghan, Victoria Oletu, Oluwadolap Ojo, Dr. Charles Egbuokporo, Emmanuel Etim, Ahmed Umar, Ellen Ukpi and a host of others.

Other highlight of the conference will include, sip and paint, music, games, food and drinks and networking opportunities. This is a free event, but you have to register to reserve a seat.

ADHERI is a women and youth-led organization operating by feminist leadership principles, alleviating the issues of youth who are vulnerable minority persons in society, with a major focus on advocacy to end stigma, human rights violation, gender-based violence, substance misuse, and climate change effects on women and youths, which are SDGs 1,3,5, 10, and 13.

The team is committed to launching life-transforming projects and programs that address critical health and rights issues faced by women, youth, and PWDs.

Mark your calendars and be a part of this inspiring day dedicated to women’s empowerment. Together, creating a better Nigeria—one where every woman’s rights are respected and celebrated.

For inquiries and collaboration, please contact: Emmanuel Etim, Executive Director

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for the ADHERI Women conference