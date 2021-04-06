Freedom Foundation is set to host a Timely Webinar themed “Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly” | April 10th

Connect with us

Nigeria currently has a worrisome statistics of drugs and other substance use. In 2018, The United Nations Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) pegged the population of drug users at 14.3 million Nigerians, 15 years and above.

And just as we know that negative phenomena tends to increase rather than decrease in this part of the globe, we are certain that these numbers are not the same in 2021.

With an increasing rate of poverty, unemployment and insecurity, our society is at a high risk for more drug use.

What is the true situation of drugs and other substance use in Nigeria today? When can we say it is good? How bad is the current situation? And how ugly can it get?

To answer these questions, Freedom Foundation is set to host a timely webinar themed Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly. The webinar is scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 10th, 2021 by 10AM  via Zoom.

Speakers at the event include, Dr. Nkemakolam Ndionuka, Consultant Psychiatrist and Mental Health Practitioner; Titilope Ogunluyi, Principal Staff Officer, Drug Demand Reduction, NDLEA Lagos State Command; Onuma Michael, student of Babcock University and host, Omoye Oriaghan, Communications Coordinator at Freedom Foundation.

This conversation is set to critically explore the subject of substance use in Nigeria, its risks and effects on the health of Nigerian population as well as the importance of prevention curbing its use. This event is part of Freedom Foundation’s advocacy drive in partnership with UNODC, DAPC and etc. currently ongoing within communities like Oshodi Isolo amongst others in Lagos State, Nigeria.

This event is Free, however registration is needed to attend. Register using this LINK:

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to addressing the ever-mounting and staggering challenges in our society by empowering individuals who are plagued with various categories of social and economic challenges through Rehabilitation, Education and Empowerment.

www.freedomfoundationng.org || http://bit.ly/FFWEBINAR2021 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com’s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme

