Riparian Farms, a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo. shows Support to Schools in Ogun State

It was a day of jubilation as Riparian Farms, a subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM HoldCo.), officially handed over the CSR projects initiated to improve the learning environment for the Baptist School, Tibo, and Baptist School, Olorunda, both in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

In 2020, Riparian Farms (RFL), a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo, saw the need to embark on this initiative to provide a better toilet facility for the students and teachers at both schools in support of a more conducive and appealing learning environment and to improve the living standards for the community through the provision of potable water supply. This initiative is part of ARM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an organization committed to building communities and supporting youth empowerment.

