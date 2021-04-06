Connect with us

Riparian Farms, a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo. shows Support to Schools in Ogun State

Freedom Foundation is set to host a Timely Webinar themed "Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" | April 10th

The Fountain of Life Church announces its Annual Word Explosion Conference | April 12th- 18th

Big Win for Genesis Group as they launch their 25th Quick Service Restaurant in Lekki, Nigeria

Introducing the newest Veritasi Homes Landlords👏👏

Trophy Beer unveils its Tallest Bottle and we have Highlights

Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sisi Yemmie, Otto Orondaam, are standing for better Oral Care in the Pepsodent Roundtable discuss and #BrushWithMe Campaign

Fulfilling its Promise- ISN donates 1 Million Naira worth of Medical Laboratory Reagents to UNILAG Medical Centre

Tech4Dev launches its 'I Am A Woman Techsters Campaign' with an Art Exhibition | Here's how You can participate

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend - Easter Edition

1 hour ago

It was a day of jubilation as Riparian Farms, a subsidiary of Asset & Resource Management Holding Company (ARM HoldCo.), officially handed over the CSR projects initiated to improve the learning environment for the Baptist School, Tibo, and Baptist School, Olorunda, both in Abeokuta, Ogun State. 

In 2020, Riparian Farms (RFL), a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo, saw the need to embark on this initiative to provide a better toilet facility for the students and teachers at both schools in support of a more conducive and appealing learning environment and to improve the living standards for the community through the provision of potable water supply. This initiative is part of ARM’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as an organization committed to building communities and supporting youth empowerment. 

