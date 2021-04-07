Dynasty Real Estate in partnership with Abbey Mortgage Bank held an insightful Session on Mortgage Opportunities in Nigeria

It was an evening of cordial conversation and enlightenment when property developers Dynasty Real Estate (DRE) hosted its agents in a meet-and-greet session on the rooftop of Boardroom Apartments in Lagos.

The one-hour event was held in partnership with Abbey Mortgage Bank who had come to enlighten agents on the availability of different mortgage opportunities for prospective DRE customers. This conversation was handled by Princewill Amadi, Group Head, Sales at Abbey mortgage.

According to the Managing Director of DRE, Olaposi Lawore, the evening was designed to deepen the relationship between DRE and its agents and to intimate them on the new projects the firm is currently executing. The event was attended by tens of property agents in Lagos who asked clarifying questions about the business and margins.

