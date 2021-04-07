Connect with us

Matosan emerges as Winner of the Hennessy Artistry VS Class Season VII

Hurray! MultiChoice celebrates the MTF Academy Class of 2020 on their graduation🎊🎉

Dynasty Real Estate in partnership with Abbey Mortgage Bank held an insightful Session on Mortgage Opportunities in Nigeria

Riparian Farms, a subsidiary of ARM HoldCo. shows Support to Schools in Ogun State

Freedom Foundation is set to host a Timely Webinar themed "Substance Use: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" | April 10th

The Fountain of Life Church announces its Annual Word Explosion Conference | April 12th- 18th

Big Win for Genesis Group as they launch their 25th Quick Service Restaurant in Lekki, Nigeria

Introducing the newest Veritasi Homes Landlords👏👏

Trophy Beer unveils its Tallest Bottle and we have Highlights

Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sisi Yemmie, Otto Orondaam, are standing for better Oral Care in the Pepsodent Roundtable discuss and #BrushWithMe Campaign

Following Episodes of the Hennessy Artistry VS Class live show, Matosan emerges the winner of Season VII,  Hennessy VS Class 2020.
Matosan was introduced to us in Episode 1 where he went head to head with aspiring rappers Abdulkhalid, Escore Gatti, Erenna Blaq, Spydermanne, and Psypro and secured his place in the finale episode alongside Escore Gatti.  The next three episodes saw rappers Alaye Proof, Lauda, Dwad, El Rhey, Mickeyfols, and Rik Hamale compete and join Matosan and Escore Gatti in the 8 person finale episode.
For the finale episode, Ace rapper MI was joined by Falz & Jesse Jagz as judges. The Contestants were each given 60 seconds to impress the judges with their artistic prowess in freestyle as only 4 would make it to the semi-final round. Battling it out in Acappella at the semi-finals was Matosan vs El Rhey & Alaye Proof vs Escore Gatti.
In the final round, Matosan faced Escore Gatti for the grand title, a pulsating moment, as both rappers dug deeper into their artistic well to become the two last men standing. They both had to battle each other freestyling in acapella first and then to a beat provided by the judges. After an intense battle, Matosan was crowned the winner of Hennessy VS Class VII, 2020.
Matosan Nelson is a 22-year-old rapper, singer, songwriter, and fine artist. He is also a student of  Public Administration at the University of Lagos.
The thoroughly anticipated Hennessy VS Class Season VII drew over 42K viewers in its first episode reaffirming its stance as a driver & curator of urban culture.
Hennessy remains committed in its quest to discover and incubate talented and budding Hip Hop talents. This year,  the mechanics around the Hennessy Artistry VS Class required re-engineering due to the global pandemic.
You can still catch all episodes of ‘Hennessy Artistry VS Class 2020’ on the official Hennessy Nigeria YouTube channel, @HennessyNigeria
#HennessyVSClass2020
#HennessyArtistryVSClass2020
