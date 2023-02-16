Freedom Foundation is set to equip Students of Lagos towards fighting Drug Abuse

The menace of alcohol misuse and drug dependence within Nigeria has gained globe attention as international organisations partner with indigenous organisations seeking ways to support impeding drug abuse amongst students across Lagos State.

Freedom Foundation, with the support of EU-ACT, British Council and other partners commenced a Statewide advocacy and peer educators training with the aim to mitigate early initiation to drugs and alcohol intake with major focus on in-school youth across Lagos State.

The project which provided awareness, advocacy, information & resource dissemination to in-school aged youths, aged 10 – 19 years, on substance abuse that will help to prevent the early usage of drugs and other substances.

The campaign kick-started in 2021 with a courtesy visit to various stakeholders within the community, seminars, workshops, radio tours, social media, Instagram live sessions and lots more.

The Foundation thereafter hosted a community outreach that brought together residents of the community, teachers, community leaders, market leaders, trade union leaders, and youth leaders, among others, to discuss the menace of substance use within Lagos State, its effects on adolescents and youths and the need to form a coalition to educate in-school and out-of-school-aged youths in Lagos State on substance use prevention.

Part of the activities of this campaign included an online and offline peer educators’ life skills training, online community awareness, creation of drug-free clubs in secondary schools within the various communities in Lagos State, school advocacies, community drug prevention and medical outreaches, and radio awareness, among other awareness programmes. The campaign is set to end in March 2023.

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to social reformation through individual and community transformation. The Foundation runs a drug rehabilitation programme (House of Refuge and Operation Better Life) that caters to the treatment and rehabilitation of persons dealing with substance abuse.

