Freedom Foundation is breaching the Digital Gender Divide in Connectivity by empowering Girls with ICT Devices & Skills

The world continues to battle a pandemic and its effects in every sector of national development including security, education and employment affecting both genders, however with more devastating effects on girls.

In light of the recently marked International Day of the Girl-child, statistics show that girls are more likely to suffer the effects of the pandemic due to lack of access to technological devices and digital platforms for learning, earning and connecting, thus putting them at risk to certain societal ills including sexual violence and abuse. This lack of access to the internet, internet-enabled devices and digital platforms also creates a gap that prevents many girls from accessing counselling and help on gender-based violence cases.

With this situation comes the need to breach the digital gender divide in connectivity, devices and use by empowering girls with Information Communication Technology (ICT) devices and skills.

To this end, Freedom Foundation has partnered with Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO) to commission an ICT Hub for survivors of sexual violence within the Genesis House programme of the Foundation. The partnership which saw the donation of modern laptops, internet and other ICT tools to the Genesis House ICT Hub is expected to provide beneficiaries of the programme with digital skills for economic self-sufficiency.

The commissioning which took place on Monday, November 8th, at the Genesis House facility, Lagos, had in attendance distinguished representatives from Freedom Foundation and SNEPCO.

Freedom Foundation is a non-profit organization, committed to addressing the ever-mounting and staggering challenges in our society by empowering individuals who are plagued with various categories of social and economic challenges through Rehabilitation, Education and Empowerment.

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme