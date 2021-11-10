Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 395

Inspired

Published

4 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@anniesocute
Makeup @mimz_makeover
Dress @teddyzdesign
Photography @lexxizpictures

Bella: @memelicious20
Photographer @samueldavofficial
Makeup @ruththompson_brand
Dress @lizzyevershine

Dress @titigold_official
Photography @hbpixels
Makeup @munictouch
Gele @adufegele

Dress @dress_sure

@ebunbaz
Designed by @tubo__

@deryn_dee
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @layefabeauty
Gele @giddy_gele

#AsoEbiBella

@mizznady
Dress by: @_xoxo_mar

@nama_dg

Dress: @ash.ley.ako
Bella: @michoux_

Bella: @beautytukura
Makeup: @bregha
Dress: @krisasimonye

Bella: @adaora_c.o
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @karomzsignature

@diiadem
Dress – @emaginebybukola
Makeup – @ariyike_mua
Hair – @touchofibee
Photography – @wale_visuals

@sharonooja

Dress: @matopeda.atelier

@sharonooja

Bella: @wawe__1
Mua @enorstouchstudio
Gele @powergele

Kids!

Belle @chrisettechandler
Photography @oliveglamphotography

Mummy: @makeupbychinny
Outfit @kaci.markson

Wishing you Photographed by:- @ayamolowophotography

Outfits: @JayredanStyles 
MUA: teebeautymakeover

