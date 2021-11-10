AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 395

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –
@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
@anniesocute
Makeup @mimz_makeover
Dress @teddyzdesign
Photography @lexxizpictures
Bella: @memelicious20
Photographer @samueldavofficial
Makeup @ruththompson_brand
Dress @lizzyevershine
Dress @titigold_official
Photography @hbpixels
Makeup @munictouch
Gele @adufegele
Dress @dress_sure
@ebunbaz
Designed by @tubo__
@deryn_dee
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @layefabeauty
Gele @giddy_gele
#AsoEbiBella
@mizznady
Dress by: @_xoxo_mar
@nama_dg
Dress: @ash.ley.ako
Bella: @michoux_
Bella: @beautytukura
Makeup: @bregha
Dress: @krisasimonye
Bella: @adaora_c.o
Dress @veekeejames_official
Makeup @karomzsignature
@diiadem
Dress – @emaginebybukola
Makeup – @ariyike_mua
Hair – @touchofibee
Photography – @wale_visuals
@sharonooja
Dress: @matopeda.atelier
@sharonooja
Bella: @wawe__1
Mua @enorstouchstudio
Gele @powergele
Kids!
Belle @chrisettechandler
Photography @oliveglamphotography
Mummy: @makeupbychinny
Outfit @kaci.markson
Wishing you Photographed by:- @ayamolowophotography
Outfits: @JayredanStyles
MUA: teebeautymakeover