Connect with us

Weddings

All the Moments From the Kachi & Ojay's Wedding Will Brighten Your Day!

Weddings

Tolani & Nebo Went From an Unlikely Friendship To Forever!

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

First of all, Introduction! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong are Starting their Forever Journey

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Enjoy a Fabulous Weekend With all Our Amazing Features this Week

Weddings

Enjoy The Magic of Lulu & Tumi's Intimate Outdoor Wedding

Relationships Weddings

The #JenNiiAsOne Love Story Started With a Viral Dance Video!

Weddings

BN Bridal: The RIVINI FW22 Collection is a Perfect Blend of Extravagance & Simplicity

Relationships Weddings

Mayowa & Sam Were Paired by Music & Now Bound by Love!

Relationships Weddings

A Mutual Friend, A BBM Status & 9 Years Down the Line - It's #TheDKMatrimony

Weddings

#BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly: Another Weekend to Enjoy Everything Love & Weddings!

Weddings

All the Moments From the Kachi & Ojay’s Wedding Will Brighten Your Day!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Love always gets us so excited and today is no exception! Today, we’re all about the #KayJay4Eva wedding.

Kachi and Ojay, the engineers who met on a Labour day weekend? are now well into their forever journey and it fills our hearts with so much happiness. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, you should totally catch up here.

From finding out they were in similar fields, to becoming good friends, Kachi and Ojay finally said tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. After their colourful Igbo traditional wedding, they went on with their love, down the aisle and it was nothing short of awesome.  Kachi was such an elegant bride in her lace wedding dress and after-party fit. Ojay also came through dapper. Every moment of the #KayJay4Eva white wedding was filled with so much love and joy. You can literally feel the happiness from these wedding photos.

Enjoy Kachi and Ojay’s wedding photos below.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below.

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @aka_kachy
Planner: @qmaravieplanners
Photography: @bighweddings
Videography: @wrgoimagery
Hair: @hairbyehis
Makeup: @jideofstola
Wedding dress: @Morileeofficial
Reception dress: @sherrihill
Room decor: @narniaevents
Decor @alveenaevents
MC: @chuksdgeneral
Dj/sound/lighting/effects: @iamdjgabby
Drinks: @365butlerz
Food: @chef_joshz
Cake: @reliaandfrance
Food: @spicychowcatering_ |@chef_joshz | @goodfoodnaija
Small chops: @startersmallchops | @spicychowcatering_
Hypeman: @energy_machinecfr
Ushers: @panevents_services
Security: @fourthmansecurity
Dessert: @philspassion
Ice cream: @angiesplace.ng
Venue: @chidaeventcenter

Traditional Wedding

Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua
Hair: @dbeautyworld
Photography: @nonniz_photography
Beads: @justbeadit_ng

Related Topics:

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress

BN Book Excerpt: Gems Along The Way by Tunde Ayeni

Money Matters with Nimi: Is There Art in your Investment Portfolio?

Tapshak Dakihas is Pushing the Boundaries of Musical Innovation | Find Out How
css.php