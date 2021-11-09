All the Moments From the Kachi & Ojay’s Wedding Will Brighten Your Day!

Love always gets us so excited and today is no exception! Today, we’re all about the #KayJay4Eva wedding.

Kachi and Ojay, the engineers who met on a Labour day weekend? are now well into their forever journey and it fills our hearts with so much happiness. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, you should totally catch up here.

From finding out they were in similar fields, to becoming good friends, Kachi and Ojay finally said tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. After their colourful Igbo traditional wedding, they went on with their love, down the aisle and it was nothing short of awesome. Kachi was such an elegant bride in her lace wedding dress and after-party fit. Ojay also came through dapper. Every moment of the #KayJay4Eva white wedding was filled with so much love and joy. You can literally feel the happiness from these wedding photos.

Enjoy Kachi and Ojay’s wedding photos below.

Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below.

Credits

White Wedding

Bride: @aka_kachy

Planner: @qmaravieplanners

Photography: @bighweddings

Videography: @wrgoimagery

Hair: @hairbyehis

Makeup: @jideofstola

Wedding dress: @Morileeofficial

Reception dress: @sherrihill

Room decor: @narniaevents

Decor @alveenaevents

MC: @chuksdgeneral

Dj/sound/lighting/effects: @iamdjgabby

Drinks: @365butlerz

Food: @chef_joshz

Cake: @reliaandfrance

Food: @spicychowcatering_ |@chef_joshz | @goodfoodnaija

Small chops: @startersmallchops | @spicychowcatering_

Hypeman: @energy_machinecfr

Ushers: @panevents_services

Security: @fourthmansecurity

Dessert: @philspassion

Ice cream: @angiesplace.ng

Venue: @chidaeventcenter

Traditional Wedding

Makeup: @peaceibadin_mua

Hair: @dbeautyworld

Photography: @nonniz_photography

Beads: @justbeadit_ng