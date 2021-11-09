Weddings
All the Moments From the Kachi & Ojay’s Wedding Will Brighten Your Day!
Love always gets us so excited and today is no exception! Today, we’re all about the #KayJay4Eva wedding.
Kachi and Ojay, the engineers who met on a Labour day weekend? are now well into their forever journey and it fills our hearts with so much happiness. If you missed their pre-wedding shoot and love story, you should totally catch up here.
From finding out they were in similar fields, to becoming good friends, Kachi and Ojay finally said tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony. After their colourful Igbo traditional wedding, they went on with their love, down the aisle and it was nothing short of awesome. Kachi was such an elegant bride in her lace wedding dress and after-party fit. Ojay also came through dapper. Every moment of the #KayJay4Eva white wedding was filled with so much love and joy. You can literally feel the happiness from these wedding photos.
Enjoy Kachi and Ojay’s wedding photos below.
Enjoy their traditional wedding photos below.
