Tolani & Nebo Went From an Unlikely Friendship To Forever!

Tolani and Nebo are perfect examples of the saying, “when it is meant to be, nothing can stop it”! Nothing, in this case, includes the hurdles of long-distance. 😊

This beautiful pair started off as college mates. To Tolani, Nebo was an annoying fellow student who wouldn’t stop teasing her. A romantic relationship was certainly not something she saw coming until a random “how are you” message came from the young man. From there began the slow dance of friendship and then ultimately, a forever love journey. We can’t help our excitement for these love birds as their chemistry has us swooning. You definitely want to keep scrolling to get all the gist on how their love came to be, just how Tolani shares it as well as how Nebo popped the big question.

See all the lovely photos from their pre-wedding shoot below.

How We Met
By the bride-to-be, Tolani

We went to the same college. To be honest, I found him a little annoying at first. He would always tease me (and still does to date!). One day, during the holiday break, while I was at home, I got a message from him saying, “how are you?”… and the rest is history!

He graduated a year before I did. So, we had a long-distance relationship during my final year. I thought we would physically be in the same city after my graduation but I went on to further my studies. This affected our being in the same city for another 2 years. Then, I started working and he decided to do his Masters’ putting us another 2 years physically apart.

Despite these setbacks, we both knew we would end up together and everything would work out. Although it seemed to have taken some time, everything happened exactly how it was supposed to happen. When someone is so caring, funny, intelligent, selfless, kind, and so rare… why wouldn’t you wait? If we didn’t meet in this lifetime, I truly believe we would in another.

Our Proposal Story
By the Groom-to-be, Nebo:

It happened on Valentine’s Day. He told me he had dinner reservations. He kept rushing me to get done at a certain time which is unlike him (I’m usually always late to our dinner dates). But I didn’t pay any attention. We finally got to the “location” and as we started walking towards the water, I began to get confused because the surrounding didn’t have any restaurants. Then, he pulled me a little to the side and got on one knee. I said yes before he even asked! He still asked anyway. I said yes, yes, yes!!

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Credits

Bride-to-be: @blags_
Groom-to-be: @_nebo
Planner: @j.bassevents
Photography: @mindmazephotography
Makeup: @nerobeau

